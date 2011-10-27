Oct 27 Expectant mothers are more likely to die
from murder or suicide than from several of the most common
pregnancy-related medical problems, a U.S. study said.
Roughly half of those women who died violently had had some
kind of conflict with their current or former partners,
according to findings published in the journal Obstetrics and
Gynecology, causing experts to call for more thorough screening
for domestic problems during pregnancy check-ups.
"We've seen improvements in the more traditional causes of
death, likely due to advances in medical care and public health
practices," said Christie Palladino, an
obstetrician-gynecologist at Georgia Health Sciences University
in Augusta and lead author of the study.
This finding is especially troubling because violent deaths
can be stopped, she added.
The study, which used data from the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention's National Violent Death Reporting
System, examined the years from 2003 to 2007.
About three out of every 100,000 women who are pregnant or
have a child less than a year old are murdered, and two out of
every 100,000 kill themselves -- numbers that remained fairly
constant in the years the researchers looked at.
But fewer than two out of every 100,000 women died from
either pregnancy-related bleeding, improper development of the
placenta, or preeclampsia, a complication of high blood pressure
that can occur during pregnancy, according to a different set of
data.
Women who died by suicide were more likely to be white or
Native American, unmarried and over 40. Older women and those
under 24 were at greater risk of being murdered, as were African
Americans and unmarried women.
"I think that there's still an under-appreciation of the
risk and probably less screening than should be done," said
Linda Chambliss, director of maternal fetal medicine at St.
Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, who did not
participate in the study.
"Even if the numbers are relatively small, you're talking
about something that's preventable."
The National Violent Death Reporting System includes all
records of violent deaths in the participating U.S. states, but
in some case the pregnancy status of the victim was not known.
Palladino and her colleagues excluded those records from the
study.
Pregnancy is a prime opportunity for working to prevent
suicides and murders, particularly those related to domestic
violence, because women regularly see health care providers,
Palladino said.
"We want to make sure we intervene before we get to these
really disastrous consequences," she added.
SOURCE: bit.ly/u2Dgjy
(Reporting from New York by Kerry Grens at Reuters Health;
Editing by Elaine Lies and Robert Birsel)