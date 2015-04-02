By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, April 1 A Roche blood test to
screen fetuses for Down syndrome worked far better than standard
prenatal screening tests in younger, low-risk women, U.S.
researchers said on Wednesday, setting the stage for more
widespread use.
The new study, published in the New England Journal of
Medicine, is the largest to show the tests are accurate in even
low-risk women. But experts warned that women who test positive
still need to confirm the result through more invasive
diagnostic testing such as amniocentesis, especially if they
would consider terminating a pregnancy.
"This is a great test for detecting Down syndrome but it
doesn't detect everything, it isn't diagnostic, and it doesn't
always work to provide a result," said Dr. Mary Norton of the
University of California, San Francisco.
Prior studies have shown such fetal DNA tests, which measure
DNA fragments from the placenta circulating in the mother's
blood, are highly accurate at detecting Down syndrome and two
other chromosomal abnormalities in high-risk women, typically
those over the age of 35.
Several physicians' organizations have supported use of the
newer cell free fetal DNA tests over the standard screening in
older, high-risk women.
Norton and colleagues tested nearly 16,000 women who had an
average age of 30. The researchers compared Roche's Harmony
test to standard prenatal screening for Down syndrome - which
relies on biomarkers in the blood and a fetal ultrasound - in
the same group of women.
The Roche test identified all 38 cases of Down syndrome
compared with 30 detected by standard screening. The false
positive rate for the new fetal DNA test was 0.06 percent of the
study population versus 5.4 percent for standard screening.
But there were still nine false positive results in the
group that got cell free fetal DNA screening.
In addition, in nearly 500 women the fetal DNA test was not
able to deliver any result because there was not enough fetal
DNA in the pregnant women's blood. Further testing, however,
showed that some 2.7 percent of fetuses had chromosomal defects,
including those that could not have been detected by the new
fetal DNA technique.
More than 1 million fetal DNA tests have been performed
since 2011. One of their advantages is that if women test
negative, they can avoid having an invasive diagnostic test,
which can cause miscarriages in roughly 1 in 600 women.
But the newer tests are not regulated by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration, and companies are heavily promoting their
performance in ways that may mislead patients, critics say.
In a letter published in the New England Journal of
Medicine, Ankita Patel and colleagues from Baylor College of
Medicine and the Chinese University of Hong Kong warn that women
should not decide to terminate pregnancies based on such
screenings alone.
They cited their own work that collected data on 307 women
who screened positive on fetal DNA tests. The results included
56 false positives, meaning the child did not have Down syndrome
or the two other common abnormalities (trisomy 13 and 18)
captured by the tests.
In some cases, women had already scheduled an abortion
pending amniocentesis results, a test given between 15 and 20
weeks of pregnancy. Even when that diagnostic proved the child
did not have those abnormalities, some women questioned whether
the screening result was more reliable.
"They think it is a diagnostic test because it's genetic,"
Patel said of the fetal DNA tests.
CONFUSION AMONG DOCTORS
Another reason for the confusion is the rapid introduction
of this new technology. Many doctors are still just learning
about it, said Dr. Michael Greene, chief of obstetrics,
Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, who was not involved
in the research.
He also points to companies' aggressive marketing of their
tests on the Internet. Ariosa Diagnostics, acquired by Roche in
January, says its Harmony test for fetal chromosomal
abnormalities offers "clear answers to questions that matter,"
promising "accurate results from as early as 10 weeks of
pregnancy."
Rival Sequenom Inc says on its website that it
offers unambiguous results: "There's no room for maybe." Other
companies offering such tests include Illumina and
privately-held Natera.
Greene said many women are not aware that these tests are
not diagnostic and company disclaimers are not easy to find.
Both Sequenom and Ariosa said they recommend healthcare
providers counsel their patients that the screening test is not
a replacement for a diagnostic test.
The FDA is weighing whether to regulate such tests. Patel
believes the oversight might help because the tests "would have
more disclaimers so women understand what they are getting
into."
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Michele Gershberg
and Diane Craft)