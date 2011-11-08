Nov 8 Pediatricians in the United States write
more than 10 million unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions every
year for conditions such as the flu and asthma, contributing to
potentially dangerous drug resistance, a study said.
Researchers looked at a nationally representative sample of
almost 65,000 outpatient visits by children under 18 during 2006
to 2008, with findings reported in the journal Pediatrics.
In total, doctors prescribed an antibiotic at one in every
five visits, with most dispensed for children with respiratory
ailments such as sinus infections and pneumonia.
Some of those infections were caused by bacteria, warranting
antibiotics. But almost one-quarter of all antibiotic
prescriptions were given to children with respiratory conditions
that probably or definitely do not call for antibiotics, such as
bronchitis, the flu, asthma and allergies.
That translates to more than 10 million antibiotic
prescriptions each year that likely won't do any good but might
do harm, said study leader Adam Hersh of the University of Utah
in Salt Lake City.
"One reason overuse occurs is because the diagnosis is often
unclear -- this is common with ear infections. The decision is
made to prescribe an antibiotic even though the diagnosis isn't
certain, just to be on the safe side," he said.
Half of all the antibiotics prescribed were "broad-spectrum"
drugs, which act against a wide range of bacteria -- killing
more of the good bacteria in the bodies as well and perhaps
setting the child up for more serious infections with
antibiotic-resistant bacteria later on.
"Antibiotics are wonderful. There are times when you really
need them, the question is just being judicious about when we
use them," said Betsy Foxman, an epidemiologist at the
University of Michigan School of Public Health in Ann Arbor, who
was not involved in the research.
In addition, giving antibiotics to children when they aren't
needed raises the risk of antibiotic-resistant infections in
both the children themselves and society as a whole, she said.
"We think of antibiotics as being wholly beneficial, but
they are not very specific, they hit everything in your body. By
making our microbes that are supposed to be with us disappear,
we can be causing other health problems we don't know about."
And to avoid over-prescription? Hersh said that one way
might simply be to wait several days and check the child again.
"If the diagnosis is still a little unclear, ask if it would
be safe to wait a day or two with close follow up rather than
starting the antibiotic right away," he added.
SOURCE: bit.ly/cxXOG
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
Editing by Elaine Lies)