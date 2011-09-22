* PwC interviewed 600 healthcare industry executives
* Found that 74 pct plan to expand use of digital records
* Less than half addressing privacy, security implications
By Alina Selyukh
Sept 22 New technologies are flooding into the
healthcare world, but the industry is not adequately prepared
to protect patients from data breaches, according to a report
published on Thursday.
A vast majority of hospitals, doctors, pharmacies and
insurers are eager to adapt to increasingly digital patient
data. However, less than half are addressing implications for
privacy and security, a survey of healthcare industry
executives by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP found.
PwC's Health Research Institute interviewed 600 executives
in the spring of this year and also found that less than half
of their companies have addressed issues related to the use of
mobile devices. Less than a quarter have addressed implications
of social media.
"The health IT and new uses of health information are
changing quickly and the privacy and security sometimes may not
be moving in step," said Jim Koenig, a PwC director who is
among the contributors to the report.
"That is some of the most sensitive and important
information to a consumer, so with the advancement of
healthcare IT it's only natural that advancements in privacy
and security should come along."
Health IT has been in the spotlight in the past two years
after attracting extra federal money under the 2009 stimulus
bill, which included a provision encouraging doctors and
hospitals to adopt electronic health records.
U.S. health and drug regulators are expected by the end of
the year to finalize their updated rules on patient privacy
protection, and they also continue to adapt to new technologies
coming to health labs and physicians' offices.
Some 74 percent of healthcare organizations were planning
to expand the purposes for which they use electronic patient
health data, the survey found. For instance, that may mean
looking across patients to find better treatments or tracking
records of one patient from doctors and pharmacies to analyze
medication adherence.
But only 47 percent of the companies have or are addressing
related privacy and security issues, the report said.
Reports of security breaches, although many not directly
related to health IT, are not uncommon in the health industry.
Just over half of surveyed executives said they were aware
of some kind of a privacy or security breach at their companies
in the past two years, with hospitals being the likelier
offenders.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington; Editing by Richard
Chang)