May 9 Taking probiotics - strains of "good"
bacteria - on top of a course of antibiotics may help ward off
the diarrhea that often comes with antibiotic treatment,
according to a U.S. review of past studies.
When researchers, whose findings appeared in the Journal of
the American Medical Association, combined trials of all types
of the gut-healthy microbes, they found that patients with a
range of conditions - from ear infections to sepsis - were 42
percent less likely to get diarrhea from their antibiotic drugs
if they were also taking a probiotic.
One-quarter to one-third of people treated with an
antibiotic typically get diarrhea as a result, the researchers
said. It's often not more than an unpleasant side effect, but
can be serious enough to send some patients to the hospital.
"Antibiotics in doing their work actually kill off a lot of
the normal flora that are supposed to exist in our gut, so
things kind of go haywire," said Sydne Newberry from the RAND
Corporation in Santa Monica, California, who worked on the
study.
Probiotics are strains of bacteria that research suggests
can help replace some of the flora that antibiotics, especially
so-called broad-spectrum antibiotics, wipe out.
"More than likely, what they do is they start to actually
restore the normal bacteria in the gut, in the intestines,"
Newberry said.
Probiotics can be bought over-the-counter as capsules, and
are also present in some yogurt products.
Newberry's team reviewed 63 trials in which researchers had
randomly assigned a total of almost 12,000 patients needing
antibiotic treatment to probiotics, a placebo pill, or nothing.
Newberry and her colleagues calculated that 13 people being
treated with antibiotics would need to take a probiotic for one
case of diarrhea to be prevented.
In a subset of 44 studies in which neither study
participants nor the doctors treating them knew who was getting
probiotics or placebo, the trials considered least prone to
bias, patients on the probiotics were still 39 percent less
likely to get diarrhea.
The researchers couldn't tell whether one type of probiotic
in particular was any better than others, especially since most
of the studies used a combination of multiple bacteria strains.
The most common probiotics used were from the genus
Lactobacillus.
Not being able to differentiate the benefits of different
strains is a limitation, according to some researchers -
because, as with antibiotics, each strain of probiotic can have
very different effects.
Other experts said that further questions involved the size
of the dose and how long it should be given.
Most of the studies were small and didn't report on side
effects from the probiotics, but those that did concluded that
the supplements seemed safe.
For that reason, while it's not clear that doctors should be
giving out specific probiotics to all of their patients on
antibiotic treatment - they may be harmful to small babies or
very ill patients - it probably wouldn't hurt to try one,
researchers said.
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)