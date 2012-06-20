June 20 People with the chronic skin condition
psoriasis may be more likely to develop type 2 diabetes as well,
according to an international study involving more than half a
million people.
Researchers, whose results appeared in the Archives of
Dermatology, found that this was especially true in those with
severe psoriasis, who were 46 percent more likely to get a
diabetes diagnosis than people without the condition, after
weight and other health measures were taken into account.
Psoriasis is characterized by itchy, painful plaques on the
skin. Previous studies have suggested the condition is tied to a
higher chance of having heart disease, or suffering a heart
attack or stroke, while other reports have hinted at a link
between psoriasis and diabetes as well.
"We already knew that some of the risk factors for psoriasis
and diabetes are similar, like weight," said Rahat Azfar, at the
University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and lead author of
the study.
"We do think that psoriasis itself makes people at higher
risk."
For the study, Azfar and her colleagues consulted five
years' worth of electronic medical records from about 108,000
adults in the UK with psoriasis, and about 400,000 without. None
of them had diabetes at the outset.
They found that 3.7 percent of those with psoriasis were
diagnosed with diabetes over the course of the study, compared
with 3.4 percent of the comparison group.
When patients' age, weight and high blood pressure were
accounted for, psoriasis was still tied to a higher chance of
developing diabetes, especially among the 6,200 people with
severe psoriasis. In that group, 6.3 percent were diagnosed with
diabetes.
According to the study team, the body-wide inflammation that
is seen both in people with psoriasis and type 2 diabetes may
explain the link between the two conditions. Azfar said
psoriasis may induce that chronic inflammation through changes
in the bloodstream, thus upping the risk of diabetes.
It could also be that people with psoriasis are more
depressed or exercise less, helping to explain the difference in
diabetes rates, said Robert Kirsner, a dermatologist from the
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine who has studied
psoriasis but was not involved in the study.
So far, the data cannot prove that psoriasis directly causes
diabetes. And there have not been any studies to show
definitively whether the ointments, pills or injections used to
treat psoriasis have any impact on a patient's chance of getting
diabetes, Azfar added.
Kirsner said that patients with psoriasis should talk with
their doctors about other ways to reduce their diabetes risks,
such as by adopting a healthier lifestyle.
"(The study) suggests that patients with psoriasis perhaps
should be followed more closely and may want to adhere to a
better diet and all those things to prevent diabetes," he said.
Two of the researchers reported financial relationships with
pharmaceutical companies, including those that make diabetes and
psoriasis drugs.
SOURCE: bit.ly/LBTfef
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)