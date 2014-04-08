By Kate Kelland
LONDON, April 8 British scientists have for the
first time used regenerative medicine to fully restore an organ
in a living animal, a discovery they say may pave the way for
similar techniques to be used in humans in future.
The University of Edinburgh team rebuilt the thymus - an
organ central to the immune system and found in front of the
heart - of very old mice by reactivating a natural mechanism
that gets shut down with age.
The regenerated thymus was not only similar in structure and
genetic detail to one in a young mouse, the scientists said, but
was also able to function again, with the treated mice beginning
to make more T-cells - a type of white blood cell key to
fighting infections.
The regenerated thymus was also more than twice the size of
the aged organs in the untreated mice.
"By targeting a single protein, we have been able to almost
completely reverse age-related shrinking of the thymus," said
Clare Blackburn from Edinburgh's Medical Research Council (MRC)
Centre for Regenerative Medicine, who led the research.
"Our results suggest that targeting the same pathway in
humans may improve thymus function and therefore boost immunity
in elderly patients, or those with a suppressed immune system."
She added however, that while the treated mice were making
T-cells, her research could not yet establish whether the immune
systems of the older mice were strengthened.
And before the technique can be tested in humans, she said,
researchers will need to conduct more animal experiments to make
sure the regeneration process can be tightly controlled.
The thymus is the first organ to deteriorate as people age.
This shrinking is one of the main reasons the immune system
becomes less effective and we lose the ability to fight off new
infections, such as flu, as we get older.
Regenerative medicine is a fast-growing area of research,
mainly focused on stem cells - the master cells that act as a
source for all types of cells and tissues in the body. One of
the central aims is to harness the body's own repair mechanisms
and manipulate them in a controlled way to treat disease.
Blackburn's team, whose work was published on Tuesday in the
journal Development, said they targeted a part of the process by
which the thymus degenerates - a protein called FOXN1 that
helps control how key genes in the thymus are switched on.
They used genetically modified mice to enable them to
increase levels of this protein using chemical signals. By doing
so, they managed to instruct immature cells in the thymus -
similar to stem cells - to rebuild the organ in the older mice.
Rob Buckle, the MRC's head of regenerative medicine, said
this success with the mouse thymus suggests organ regeneration
in mammals can be directed by manipulating a single protein -
something he said could have broad implications for other areas
of regenerative biology.
