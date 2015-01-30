LONDON Jan 30 A major analysis of one of the
world's most fiercely disputed medicines, Roche's
Tamiflu, has found it cuts flu symptoms by a day and can help
some patients avoid hospital treatment and complications.
But the drug can also have side effects, including nausea
and vomiting, which should be balanced against its benefits,
researchers who led the study said.
Published in The Lancet on Friday, the pooled analysis
included data from all previously published and unpublished
trials of Tamiflu, which has been the subject of intense
scientific debate for years.
The drug, known generically as oseltamivir, is an anti-viral
which was stockpiled and widely used by governments during the
2009/2010 H1N1 "swine flu" pandemic. It is approved by
regulators worldwide and is on the World Health Organization's
"essential medicines" list.
A high-profile analysis led by the Cochrane review
concluded last year that Tamiflu's benefits were slim and were
outweighed by adverse side effects. Researchers who led that
study accused governments of throwing money "down the drain" by
buying the drug for stockpiles.
The Lancet study, led by Arnold Monto of the University of
Michigan School of Public Health and Stuart Pocock of the London
School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, analysed data from nine
trials comparing Tamiflu with placebo for 4,328 adults with
laboratory-confirmed seasonal flu.
They found it reduced the duration of symptoms by 21 percent
compared with placebo, from 123 to 98 hours, and significantly
cut the risk of hospitalisations and flu complications such as
pneumonia.
"The safety and effectiveness of oseltamivir has been hotly
debated, with some researchers claiming there is little evidence
that (it) works," Monto said in a comment about the findings.
He said this analysis found "compelling evidence" of
Tamiflu's benefits, adding: "Whether the magnitude of these
benefits outweigh the harms of nausea and vomiting needs careful
consideration."
Peter Openshaw, a respiratory infections expert at Imperial
College London who was not involved in either analysis, said
they showed Tamiflu "is not a perfect drug but does what you
might expect of an antiviral given relatively late in the course
of an acute infection".
Annual sales of Tamiflu, which Roche has always defended as
effective, hit almost $3 billion in 2009, mainly due to use
during the pandemic. They have since declined, although a bad
flu season in the United States pushed sales up in the last
quarter of 2014
