(Adds comment from Sanofi)
By Brendan Pierson
Dec 4 A former Sanofi SA paralegal has
sued the French pharmaceutical company, saying it fired her for
alleging it had paid $34 million to get doctors, hospitals and
pharmacies to switch patients to its diabetes drugs.
Diane Ponte filed her lawsuit on Wednesday in a state court
in New Jersey against Sanofi and several people she said were
involved in the kickback scheme. They included former Chief
Executive Officer Christopher Viehbacher, who was fired on Oct.
29.
Ponte worked in Sanofi's Bridgewater, New Jersey, office
reviewing contracts for legal compliance, according to the
lawsuit. In March 2013, she discovered that nine contracts
paying $34 million to accounting firm Deloitte LLP and
consulting firm Accenture Plc were actually covers for
kickbacks, the lawsuit said.
Deloitte and Accenture are not defendants in the case.
When Ponte did not immediately approve the contracts, she
said in the lawsuit, a superior told her that Viehbacher was
"extremely unhappy," and he ordered her to approve them.
In September 2013, Ponte was demoted to a position reporting
to another paralegal, and in March she received her first-ever
negative performance review, the lawsuit said. She was fired on
Oct. 15.
Ponte is seeking an unspecified amount of monetary damages
for the loss of her job and her emotional distress under New
Jersey's Conscientious Employee Protection Act, a law that
protects whistle-blowers.
"The relationship between the termination of her employment
and the whistle-blowing was blatant," said Ponte's lawyer,
Rosemarie Arnold. "Before the whistle-blowing activity, she had
been a model employee."
Sanofi said in a written statement that the lawsuit was
without merit. It called Ponte "a disgruntled former employee
who is opportunistically attacking our company."
The case is Ponte v. Sanofi SA et al, Superior Court of New
Jersey, Essex County.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by
Ted Botha and Lisa Von Ahn)