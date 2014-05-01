RIYADH May 1 Saudi Arabia said on Thursday the
total number of cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
(MERS), an often deadly new disease, had nearly doubled in the
kingdom in April with 26 further infections reported on Tuesday
and Wednesday.
International concern about MERS is acute because Saudi
Arabia is expected to receive large numbers of foreign pilgrims
during the fasting month of Ramadan in July, followed by
millions more for Islam's annual haj pilgrimage in October.
Although the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said the
disease is difficult to pass between humans, most of the cases
reported in Saudi Arabia so far appear to have been transmitted
between people, rather than from animals.
Seven of the new cases were in Jeddah, four in Mecca, 10 in
Riyadh, two in the northern town of Tabuk and one each in Hafr
al-Batin near Kuwait and Najran near Yemen. Two people, who had
previously been confirmed as suffering from the disease, died.
The new cases have taken the total number of confirmed
infections in Saudi Arabia to 371, a jump of 89 percent during
the month of April. Most of the new infections last month came
in an outbreak in three hospitals in Jeddah.
Of people who caught the disease in Saudi Arabia, 107 have
died since it was identified two years ago.
But health experts believe the initial source of
transmission was from an animal reservoir, probably camels. On
Tuesday, acting health minister Adel Fakeih said Saudis should
avoid close contact with camels or consuming their raw milk or
meat.
Traders and other people at Riyadh's camel market on Monday
told Reuters they had not been officially notified or warned
about the likely connection between MERS and camels and had been
taking no extra precautions such as increased hand washing.
The WHO said last week it was advisable to be careful around
camels, and international infection experts have been pointing
to the link between the animals and the disease for months.
Although Saudi Arabia and the WHO have advised very old
people, children and those suffering long-term disease to delay
their haj this year because of MERS, they have stopped short of
imposing other restrictions such as on visa numbers.
