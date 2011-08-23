* Revised 1995 rule to expand scope, lower threshold
* Financial conflicts of scientists in focus since 2008
* From 1996 to 2003, financial support almost tripled
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 The U.S. National Institutes
of Health revised on Tuesday its 16-year-old conflict of
interest rules for medical researchers, lowering the amount of
money that constitutes a financial conflict and expanding the
required disclosures.
The 1995 regulations effectively put responsibility for
tracking scientists' financial conflicts of interest on their
universities. The rule required researchers to disclose
conflicts to their institutions, which then had to assure the
NIH the conflict had been managed, reduced or eliminated.
The new rule extends that requirement so researchers report
not only the fact of a conflict of interest, but also its
details such as value, specific nature, why it is a conflict
and the impact it might have on research.
It lowers the amount a researcher must disclose if received
from an industry or held in company stock to $5,000 from about
$10,000.
Research institutions, in turn, are now required to report
that information to the federal grant-awarding agency alongside
details of how the conflicts are managed. Also, before spending
any grant money, the institution has to post information about
the financial conflicts on a public website.
The new rules will affect about 2,000 organizations that
are awarded public health science funding every year and some
38,000 scientists who participate in research funded by these
grants and have a "significant financial interest," NIH said.
Concern about the integrity of research in the United
States has grown since 2008, when Iowa Republican Sen. Charles
Grassley criticized prominent Harvard University psychiatrist
Dr. Joseph Biederman and others for failing to fully disclose
payments from drug companies.
In a more recent example, medical device maker Medtronic
Inc (MDT.N) came under fire over accusations that doctors paid
by the company had failed to disclose major side effects from a
bone growth drug in clinical trials.
A 2009 report by the Institute of Medicine, one of the
National Academies of Sciences that advises U.S. policymakers,
called on doctors to strictly disclose research funding to
strengthen protection against conflicts of interest. The report
called for virtually anyone involved in medicine -- academic
medical centers, journals, professional societies, researchers
and doctors -- to set up or strengthen conflict of interest
guidelines.
From 1996 to 2007, relationships between individual
academic researchers and industry nearly doubled, according to
a study cited by NIH in its final rule. From 1994 to 2003, the
amount of financial support for biomedical research almost
tripled to $94.3 billion, with 57 percent of that funding
coming from industry sources, according to analysis cited by
NIH.
