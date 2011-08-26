NEW YORK Aug 26 Senior citizens with chronic
medical issues often leave the hospital without prescriptions
for the medicines they were getting for their illness -- a move
that may raise their risk of landing in the emergency room or
even dying, a study said.
Chaim Bell, of St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, Canada,
and colleagues used medical records for nearly 400,000 elderly
people in Ontario to see how often those people left the
hospital after a stay there without renewing prescriptions for
five long-term medications.
The drugs included cholesterol-lowering statins, blood
thinners, and asthma inhalers.
"These are people that have been identified to have a
disease and have been appropriately treated with evidence-based
treatment for that disease. So these are success stories," Bell
said.
"After hospitalizations they are no longer on these
medications, and that's a shame."
In a study published in the Journal of the American Medical
Association, the researchers then compared those who'd been
admitted to a hospital with those who hadn't over the period
from 1997 to 2009.
For the blood thinners, which include aspirin, as many as 19
percent of the seniors who had been hospitalized failed to get a
renewed prescription within three months.
By contrast, that number was less than 12 percent for people
who hadn't been admitted to the hospital.
For the other medications, the difference was less
pronounced but still there, especially for those patients who
landed in the intensive care unit.
While the study can't prove that hospital stays caused
patients to drop their medications, Bell said he had taken
measures to ensure that in most cases the discontinuation was
unintentional.
The researchers also found that patients who discontinued
statins and blood thinners, both of which are often used to
treat heart disease, had a slightly higher risk of dying or
landing in the emergency room over the next year.
Many seniors are on multiple drugs and simply may not notice
that a prescription hasn't been renewed after they leave the
hospital, Bell said.
"There needs to be better communications" at the hospital,
he said, adding that use of electronic patient records would be
a big help.
Other medical professionals note that landing in the
hospital can be a good chance to adjust people's drugs and help
them change their lifestyle.
"However, transitions of care are also a threat, especially
for patients with chronic diseases and complex treatment
regimens," wrote Jeremy Kahn and Derek Angus of the University
of Pittsburgh in an editorial in the journal.
"Either because of miscommunication or simple error,
patients may experience unwarranted changes in treatment with
potentially deleterious effects on their health."
