BOSTON Oct 18 Putting babies to sleep on their
backs on a firm crib mattress in the same room with their
parents is on a list of safe sleep guidelines for infants
released on Tuesday by U.S. pediatricians.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), an organization
of 60,000 pediatricians, first said in 1992 that infants should
be placed in a non-prone position for sleeping to avoid sudden
infant death syndrome.
A new report, which was released at the group's national
conference in Boston, recommends infants sleep wholly on their
back for every sleep and notes that side-sleeping is unsafe.
Some supervised awake-time spent on the tummy is recommended.
A series of 18 recommendations from the AAP are intended to
help guide parents, healthcare providers and others who care
for infants following an increase in sleep-related deaths over
the last few years.
The expanded recommendations focus broadly on creating a
safe sleep environment that can reduce the risk of sudden
infant death syndrome, suffocation, entrapment and asphyxia,
the report said.
The guidelines also recommend that soft objects and loose
bedding, such as quilts, pillows and even bumper pads not be
kept in cribs.
Infants should not regularly have routine sleep time in
sitting devices, such as car seats and strollers, and should
not sleep in a bed where they might suffocate, according to the
guidelines.
The recommendations, geared to infants up to one year of
age, emphasize the importance of regular prenatal care for
pregnant women and encourage smoke-free environments for
pregnant women and children.
