NEW YORK Aug 29 Children whose mothers smoked
while pregnant were more likely to end up on medications such as
antidepressants, stimulants and drugs for addiction, according
to a study from Finland that hints at smoking's affect on a
baby's developing brain.
While the findings don't prove that cigarette smoking during
pregnancy causes changes in children's brains or behavior, they
offer one more piece of evidence that should encourage women not
to smoke while pregnant, the researchers wrote in the American
Journal of Epidemiology.
"The exposure was significantly associated with the risk for
all medication use and for both single- and multiple-drug
consumption even after adjustment (e.g. mothers' severe
psychiatric illnesses," wrote lead researcher Mikael Ekblad, at
the Department of Pediatrics at Turku University Hospital.
"These findings show that exposure to smoking during
pregnancy is linked to both mild and severe psychiatric
morbidity."
Ekblad and his colleagues used Finnish data for 175,000
children born in the country between 1987 and 1989. At that
time, midwives had asked all new mothers if they smoked during
pregnancy.
The researchers then matched those birth records to a
nationwide database of prescription drugs covered by insurance
between 1994 and 2007 -- when the children were between five and
20 years old.
One in 11 children was prescribed a psychiatric medication
at some point during that period, including anti-anxiety drugs,
antipsychotics, antidepressants, stimulants and drugs for
addiction.
Of children and teens whose mothers didn't smoke during
pregnancy, 8 percent were on at least one of those drugs during
the study period. That compared to 11 percent of those whose
mothers smoked fewer than 10 cigarettes per day, and close to 14
percent whose mothers had lit up more than 10 times a day.
The link remained when researchers left out babies who were
born early or very small, which are other factors that could
affect future mental health.
It also stuck when they looked at each class of drugs on its
own, and was strongest for stimulant drugs that target attention
problems and hyperactivity, and drugs for addiction.
The study is "entirely consistent with a large and
still-growing research literature on the effects of prenatal and
secondhand smoke exposure on the mental ealth of children," said
Michael Weitzman, who studies that topic at New York University
Medical Center and was not involved in the study.
"I find it very interesting and very important."
Exactly how smoking may change a growing baby or child's
brain is unclear. It's possible that nicotine could affect brain
development, or that access to oxygen during pregnancy might be
reduced when the mothers smoke, the researchers said.
Weitzman, who said he thought the research was the first he
knew of that looked specifically at the use of psychiatric
medications in children whose mothers smoked, added that he
thought it was "new and intriguing" that depression medications
were also linked to smoking.
But the study had its limitations. Ekblad and his colleagues
couldn't take into account whether the mothers had been on
psychotropic medications themselves, or if they used alcohol or
illicit drugs during pregnancy.
They also didn't know which fathers smoked while the
children were in the womb, or if either parent smoked after the
babies were born, when their brains would still have been
developing.
Weitzman added that it can be hard to disentangle the
effects of parental smoking during pregnancy from smoking when
children are growing up.
"Very few women smoke just during pregnancy," he added.
SOURCE: bit.ly/odEWLe
(Reporting by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health; editing by
Elaine Lies)