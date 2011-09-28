* First modern study of cytisine shows it helps smokers
* Drug could be far cheaper alternative to nicotine patch
* May help fight smoking trends in low-income countries
By Gene Emery
Sept 28 (Reuters Health) - Cytisine, an extract from the
seeds of the Golden Rain acacia that was first marketed in
Bulgaria in 1964, can give smokers an inexpensive assist in
kicking the habit, according to the first large modern study of
the drug.
In the test on 740 volunteers, published in the New England
Journal of Medicine, 8.4 percent of those who were given
cytisine for 25 days stayed off cigarettes for one year,
compared with 2.4 percent in the placebo group.
That success rate is comparable to treatment with nicotine
patches and other anti-smoking drugs like varenicline (Chantix)
and bupropion (Zyban), chief author Robert West of the
University College London told Reuters Health.
It also costs much less -- a month of cytisine pills, sold
in Central and Eastern Europe under the brand name Tabex, costs
about $15 in Poland and $6 in Russia. Nicotine patches and
pills to stop smoking typically sell for more than $100 per
treatment, depending on the country.
"This is off-patent. In theory, anyone can grow this stuff.
The pills can be made for practically nothing," West said.
The drug is not approved in the United States, Japan or
Western Europe.
Smoking kills an estimated five million people worldwide
each year, and 95 percent of people who try to quit without
help fail to stay off tobacco for six months or longer. Most
can't afford some of the drugs found to be effective in
improving the quit rate.
Although some previous studies have suggested that cytisine
can help smokers quit, they have not been definitive.
"Cytisine has been lurking in the background in tobacco
control for quite a while," said Thomas Glynn, director of
international cancer control for the American Cancer Society,
who was not connected with the new research.
"There has never been a large well-conducted study done
before. This isn't definitive, but it's a breakout study for
cytisine."
Because the price is so much lower than other treatments
"this will be huge in low-income countries where the tobacco
companies are focusing a lot of their effort now," he told
Reuters Health in a phone interview. "With replication, this
can make a real difference in public health."
HALF A PACK, DAILY
The new study was done on volunteers who smoked 10 or more
cigarettes per day. At the smoking-cessation clinic of the
Maria Sklodowska-Curie Memorial Cancer Center in Warsaw, the
patients were given information about the medicine and tips on
how to deal with nicotine withdrawal and cravings.
During the first three days, they were told to take six 1.5
milligram tablets per day, and then begin to taper off
cigarettes, with the goal of stopping smoking on the fifth day.
Participants continued to take the pills for about three more
weeks.
The manufacturer, Sopharma AD in Bulgaria, provided the
drugs for the trial.
The patients were judged to have stayed off cigarettes if
they reported they had smoked fewer than five cigarettes per
month during the year after they stopped taking the pills.
A carbon monoxide breath test, which can detect smoking
during the previous day, was used at the six- and 12-month
marks to check for abstinence.
The sustained abstinence rate at the one-year mark was
three and a half times higher among those getting cytisine than
placebo. When the researchers just looked at whether the
volunteers were not smoking, the rate was 13.2 percent with
cytisine treatment compared to 7.3 percent among placebo
patients.
The risks of death, hospitalization and other serious side
effects were small and comparable in the two groups. However,
complaints of upset stomach, dry mouth and nausea were more
common. Nonetheless, a comparable number of people in both
groups discontinued treatment.
The researchers cautioned that the study was not large
enough to identify uncommon side effects for the drug, which
has already been used by more than seven million people.
"There have been reports of neuropsychiatric adverse
events, including suicidal ideation, with varenicline, which is
a similar class of drug," they said. "Although the incidence is
not higher than would be expected by chance, it seems
appropriate to continue to undertake surveillance for such rare
events among persons taking cytisine."
West and Glynn said taking cytisine for more than four
weeks might be even more effective.
"We used a dosing schedule over four weeks that is licensed
in Poland which, nowadays, would be considered very short,"
said West. "So the question is whether moving on to see if you
can get better success with 12 weeks, or with the addition of
behavioral support, which we know adds quite a bit to the
overall effectiveness," he said.
"But this "is a very useful starting point."