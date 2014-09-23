(Adds details of initiative, background)
By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK, Sept 23 The largest U.S. soda makers
pledged on Tuesday to cut sugary drink calories by 20 percent in
10 years through education, marketing and packaging.
The American Beverage Association, whose members include
Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo Inc, and Dr. Pepper Snapple
Group Inc, and the Alliance for a Healthier Generation,
announced the plan at the Clinton Global Initiative annual
meeting in New York. The alliance was founded by the American
Heart Association and the Clinton Foundation.
Soda makers plan to reach their goal by 2025 by educating
communities to reduce the calories they are drinking, and
offering more zero or low calorie drinks including bottled
water.
The American Beverage Association will select an independent
evaluator to monitor progress, but it is unclear how many
calories a 20 percent reduction would entail.
The measure will likely be based on sales volume, calories
per serving and the U.S. census population, said Susan K. Neely,
president and chief executive of the American Beverage
Association.
"It'd be hard to sustain the progress that has been made so
far without this commitment," Neely said in an interview.
Such calorie-cutting initiatives are not new. In 2006 the
American Beverage Association and the Alliance for a Healthier
Generation partnered to reduce beverage calories in schools.
In 2010, 16 of the biggest U.S. food and beverage companies,
including Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, pledged to remove 1 trillion
calories from the U.S. marketplace by 2012 and 1.5 trillion by
2015. The companies are part of the CEO-led Healthy Weight
Commitment Foundation formed in 2009 to reduce obesity.
In January, companies in the foundation said they had
collectively sold 6.4 trillion fewer calories in the United
States in 2012 than in 2007. But an analysis by University of
North Carolina researchers, published in the American Journal of
Preventive Medicine last week, showed that total calories from
packaged goods sold to households with children by those
companies did not change from 2011 to 2012.
Government data show that 34 percent of adults were obese in
2007-2008.
