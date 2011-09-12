* Cost disparity even greater when dependents factored in
* More diagnoses of asthma, diabetes, HIV
By Debra Sherman
CHICAGO, Sept 12 Hospital employees spend 10
percent more on healthcare, consume more medical services, and
are generally sicker than the rest of the U.S. workforce,
according to a study released on Monday.
The cost difference was even greater when dependents were
taken into account, with healthcare costs 13 percent higher,
including medical care and prescription drugs.
The study, conducted by Thomson Reuters Healthcare,
analyzed the health risk and utilization of 1.1 million
hospital workers and compared them with 17.8 million health
plan members across all industries around the country.
Researchers did not look at the causes for the disparity.
Healthcare workers and their dependents were more likely to
be diagnosed and hospitalized to treat asthma, diabetes,
congestive heart failure, HIV, hypertension and mental
illness.
It found that the average cost of healthcare for hospital
employees and their dependents was $4,662 per year -- $538
higher than that of the general population.
MORE VISITS TO THE ER
Hospital employees and their dependents saw their doctors
less often, but were 22 percent more likely to visit an
emergency room and spent 18 percent more time hospitalized, the
study found.
Kreg Sherbine, co-author of the study, speculated that easy
access to expensive care may play a role.
"When they're right down the hall from the emergency room,
it might just be easier to go there than to make an appointment
with a physician," Sherbine said.
The stressful environment of a hospital and the irregular
hours that many hospital employees work, which together make it
difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle, may be another
contributing factor, he said.
Sherbine said he doubted the reason was more exposure to
disease in the workplace since there was disparity in numerous
noncommunicable diseases, such as diabetes and obesity.
"Awareness could be a factor. We know that chronic
conditions are often undiagnosed. One might reasonably conclude
that professionals are more aware of their symptoms and
consequently more likely to seek treatment. However, that
doesn't explain the inordinate difference in utilization," he
said.
Researchers concluded that a hospital or health system with
16,000 employees would save an estimated $1.5 million annually
in medical and pharmacy costs for each 1 percent reduction in
health risk.
"There are industries with higher risks. The manufacturing
sector, for example, is typically older and has an even less
healthy population," Sherbine noted.
But with increasing financial pressure on hospitals,
hospital administrators need to pay attention to their bottom
lines, he said.
"Salaries and benefits are their biggest costs. We think
it's really important for hospitals to address this," he said.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and
Leslie Adler)