LONDON, June 28 Growth in health spending
reversed a long-term trend of rapid increase and either slowed
or fell in real terms in most OECD countries in 2010, driven by
cuts among governments imposing austerity budgets, data showed
on Thursday.
Overall health spending grew by nearly 5 percent a year in
real terms in the 34 countries of the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD) between 2000-2009, but this
was followed by zero growth in 2010.
In its Health Data 2012 report, the OECD also said
preliminary figures for a limited number of countries suggest
there was little or no growth in health spending in 2011.
"The halt in total health spending in 2010 was driven by a
fall of 0.5 percent in public spending for health, following an
increase of over 5 percent per year in 2008 and 2009," the
report said.
It found that while government health spending tended to be
maintained at the start of the economic crisis, cuts really
began to bite in 2010.
This was most evident in European countries hardest hit by
recession, such as Ireland, Greece and Estonia.
In Ireland, cuts in government spending drove total health
spending down by 7.6 percent in 2010, compared with an average
yearly growth rate of 8.4 percent between 2000 and 2009.
In Greece, OECD estimates suggest total health spending fell
by 6.5 percent in 2010 after a yearly growth rate of more than 6
percent on average since 2000.
In Iceland, health spending fell by 7.5 percent in 2010, and
in Estonia it dropped by 7.3 percent, driven by reductions in
both public and private spending.
The OECD said most of the health spending cuts in Ireland
were made through cuts in wages or fees paid to professionals
and pharmaceutical companies, as well as through reductions in
the number of health workers.
Estonia cut administrative costs in the ministry of health
and also reduced prices of publicly reimbursed health services.
Investment plans have also been put on hold in a number of
countries, including Estonia, Ireland, Iceland and the Czech
Republic, while other countries have been seeking efficiency
gains through mergers of hospitals or ministries, or by
accelerating the move from caring for patients in hospitals
towards more out-patient care and day surgery.
More generic drugs are also being used by a number of
countries, the OECD said, and some other measures have been
introduced to make people pay more out of their own pockets.
Outside of Europe, health spending growth slowed in 2010, to
about 3 percent in the United States, Canada and New Zealand.
Growth remained at more than 8 percent in Korea.
As a result of the zero growth in health spending across
OECD countries in 2010, the percentage of GDP devoted to health
stabilised or declined slightly in most countries.
Health spending accounted for 9.5 percent of GDP on average
across OECD countries in 2010, versus 9.6 percent in 2009.
The United States spent by far the highest proportion of its
GDP in health, at 17.6 percent, followed by the Netherlands at
12 percent and France and Germany on 11.6 percent.
The lowest proportions devoted to health were in Mexico, at
6.2 percent and Turkey on 6.1 percent. In Japan, the share of
spending allocated to health has increased substantially in
recent years to 9.5 percent, up from 7.6 percent in 2000.
The share also increased in Korea to 7.1 percent in 2010, up
from 4.5 percent in 2000.