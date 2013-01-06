Jan 7 Saturated fats, like those found in rich
cheeses and meats, may do more than weigh men down after a meal
- a Danish study also links them to dwindling sperm counts.
Researchers, whose report appeared in The American Journal
of Clinical Nutrition, found that young Danish men who ate the
most saturated fats had a 38 percent lower concentration of
sperm, and 41 percent lower sperm counts in their semen, than
those who ate the least fat.
"We cannot say that it has a causal effect, but I think
other studies have shown that saturated fat intake has shown a
connection to other problems and now also for sperm count," said
Tina Jensen, the study's lead author from Rigshospitalet in
Copenhagen, the Danish capital.
The research is not the first to connect diet and other
lifestyle factors to sperm production and quality. In 2011,
Brazilian researchers found that eating more grains - such as
wheat, oats or barley - was associated with improved sperm
concentration and mobility, and fruit was also linked to a speed
and agility boost in sperm.
But that study and most others looked at these associations
using data on men seeking fertility treatments, which may not
be representative of all men.
For their study, Jensen and her colleagues surveyed and
examined 701 young Danish men who were about 20 years old and
getting checkups for the military between 2008 and 2010.
They were asked about the food they ate over the prior three
months, and then asked for a semen sample. The researchers then
broke the results into four groups, depending on how much of the
men's energy intake came from saturated fats, and compared how
much sperm the men in each group produced.
The men who got less than 11.2 percent of their energy from
saturated fats had an average sperm concentration of 50 million
per milliliter of semen and a total sperm count of about 163
million.
That compared to 45 million sperm per milliliter of semen
and a 128 million count in men who got more than 15 percent of
their energy from saturated fats.
The World Health Organization defines anything over 15
million sperm per milliliter of semen as normal. In the study,
13 percent of men in the lowest-fat group and 18 percent of men
in the highest-fat group fell below that level.
Although the study cannot determine whether other lifestyle
factors might account for the link, Jensen said her team's
findings may partially explain studies that have found sperm
counts decreasing around the world.
Last year, French researchers reported the number of sperm
in one milliliter of the average 35-year-old Frenchman's semen
fell from about 74 million in 1989 to about 50 million in 2005.
"I think obesity is another cause, but (saturated fats)
could also be a possible explanation," Jensen said.
She said that the next step is to find the mechanism by
which saturated fat could influence sperm count, and then to see
whether sperm counts improve when men cut down on saturated fat
in their diets.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies)