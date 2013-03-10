March 11 Autumn is the time of year most
associated with bumper crops of new babies, and according to an
Israeli study there may be a scientific reason for it: human
sperm are generally at their healthiest in winter and early
spring.
Based on samples from more than 6,000 men treated for
infertility, researchers writing in American Journal of
Obstetrics & Gynecology found sperm in greater numbers, with
faster swimming speeds and fewer abnormalities in semen made
during the winter, with a steady decline in quality from spring
onward.
"The winter and spring semen patterns are compatible with
increased fecundability and may be a plausible explanation of
the peak number of deliveries during the fall," wrote lead
researcher Eliahu Levitas from Ben-Gurion University of the
Negev in Beer-Sheva.
If there is a seasonal pattern, they said, that knowledge
may "be of paramount importance, especially in couples with
male-related infertility struggling with unsuccessful and
prolonged fertility treatments."
For the new study, Levitas and his colleagues collected and
analyzed 6.455 semen samples from men at their fertility clinic
between January 2006 and July 2009. Of those, 4,960 were found
to have normal sperm production, and 1,495 had abnormal
production, such as low sperm counts.
The World Health Organization defines anything over 16
million sperm per milliliter of semen as a normal sperm count.
Taking into account the approximately 70 days it takes for
the body to produce a sperm cell, the researchers found that men
with normal sperm production had the healthiest sperm in the
winter.
For example, those men produced about 70 million sperm per
milliliter of semen during the winter. About 5 percent of those
sperm had "fast" motility, or swimming speed, which improves a
couple's chance of getting pregnant.
That compared to the approximately 68 million sperm per
milliliter the men produced in the spring, of which only about 3
percent were "fast."
For men with abnormal sperm production, however, the pattern
didn't hold. Those men showed a slight trend toward better
motility during the fall and made the largest percentage of
normal shaped sperm - about 7 percent - during the spring.
"Based on our results the (normal) semen will perform better
in winter, whereas infertility cases related to low sperm counts
should be encouraged to choose spring and fall," the researchers
wrote.
Previous studies, mostly in animals, have found similar
results in line with those species' breeding seasons, said
Edmund Sabanegh, a urologist who was not involved with the new
research.
"The hard part of this is really sorting out what factor is
accounting for this," said Sabanegh, the chairman of the urology
department at Ohio's Cleveland Clinic.
In animal studies, seasonal changes in sperm production and
fertility have been linked to factors ranging from temperature,
to length of daylight exposure and hormone variations.
Among people, previous research has found that sperm counts
around the world are falling. While no one knows why, theories
range from a more sedentary lifestyle to chemicals in the
environment that affect sperm health.
Sabanegh said he doesn't think doctors will start telling
men with low sperm counts to wait until the winter or spring to
try to conceive a child.
"We would continue to encourage them to try regardless of
the season, and they may benefit from interventions or
treatments."
SOURCE: bit.ly/13JGdnB
