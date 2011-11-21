Nov 21 The chances of a successful
in-vitro fertilisation increase if men have a diet high in fruit
and grains, and low in red meat, alcohol and coffee, a Brazilian
study on the male sperm said.
While female reproductive problems have been linked to body
weight as well as smoking and drinking, it hasn't been clear
before now if the same applies to men during IVF treatment.
"The sperm concentration was negatively influenced by body
mass index (BMI) and alcohol consumption, and was positively
influenced by cereal consumption and the number of meals per
day," wrote Edson Borges, from the Fertility-Assisted
Fertilization Centre in Sao Paolo in the Fertility and Sterility
journal.
"The sperm motility was also negatively influenced by BMI,
alcohol consumption and smoking habit, whereas it was positively
influenced by the consumption of fruits and cereals."
BMI, or body mass index, is a measure of weight against
height.
The study involved 250 men who, with their partners, were
undergoing a type of fertility treatment called intracytoplasmic
sperm injection (ICSI) at one center. Researchers asked the men
how often they ate a range of foods, including fruits and
vegetables, beans, grains, meat and fish, as well as how much
they drank and smoked.
They also got semen samples from the men to analyze how
healthy and well concentrated their sperm were, and kept track
of how every step of the IVF process went for each couple.
Eggs were successfully fertilized in about three-quarters of
the treatments, and just under four in ten women got pregnant
during the study.
From the speed of their sperm to their partner's chance of
pregnancy, men who imbibed and ate poorly were slowed down on
the fertility front, researchers found.
Being overweight and drinking alcohol were linked to lower
sperm concentration and motility, or how well sperm swam, while
smoking was tied only to negative effects on motility. Alcohol
and coffee were both linked to a lower chance of fertilization.
In addition, embryo implantation rates and pregnancy rates
were significantly lower when men ate a lot of red meat.
On the other hand, eating more cereal grains -- such as
wheat, oats or barley -- was associated with improved sperm
concentration and motility. Fruit was linked to a speed and
agility boost in sperm.
"We talk about having a healthy lifestyle and trying to
eliminate any of these things that are bad for health, but I
think most of the emphasis tends to be on making sure the woman
is as healthy as possible," said Lynn Westphal, a women's health
and fertility specialist at Stanford University Medical Center
in Palo Alto, California.
"I think this is really interesting data that lifestyle
factors for men, even when you're doing ICSI, are significant.
This is probably more of a difference than most people would
have thought."
The findings are consistent with the idea that certain
vitamins, minerals and amino acids may help maintain or improve
semen quality, while too much alcohol and certain hormones in
processed meat could be harmful to sperm, Borges wrote.
In couples undergoing fertility treatment, both men and
women should know that their diets and lifestyles may affect
their chance of having a successful pregnancy, he added.
SOURCE: bit.ly/vJVFYj
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman; editing by Elaine
Lies)