Feb 21 A man's ability to produce sperm may
depend on his ability to handle stress, according to a study
from Italy that looked at the impact of short- and longer-term
stress.
The researchers, who published their findings in the journal
Fertility & Sterility, found that men with higher levels of both
short- and long-term stress and anxiety ejaculated less semen
and had lower sperm concentration and counts.
Men with the highest anxiety levels were also more likely to
have sperm that were deformed or less mobile.
"Taken together, our observations strongly suggest that
(stress and anxiety) may represent a significant factor involved
in male fertility," wrote the researchers led by Elisa Vellani
of the European Hospital in Rome.
Previous research has found that men going through fertility
treatment or evaluation have higher stress levels than the
average person, and some studies have also shown links between
stress and sperm quality, Vellani's team wrote. But nobody had
looked at whether short-term increases in stress and long-term
anxiety had different effects.
For the study, the team recruited 94 men who were visiting
the hospital's fertility clinic for the first time, and, as a
comparison group, 85 other men who were not seeking fertility
treatments.
Each man provided a semen sample for analysis. The men then
answered two surveys that measured their current stress and
long-term anxiety on scales ranging from 20 to 80 points, with
higher scores indicating greater stress or anxiety.
On average, men in both groups scored between 27 and 40 on
the tests, which is not considered "pathological," the
researchers noted.
But when Vellani's group compared the 28 men with the lowest
stress and anxiety levels to the 40 men with the highest levels,
they found that the stressed men were more likely to have lower
sperm concentration and counts.
The most stressed men's sperm were also more likely to be
immobile and slightly more prone to DNA breaks.
But Tina Jensen from Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, who has
studied the effects of environmental factors on sperm quality,
said it was hard to know how these results might apply to the
general population given that some men in the study were already
undergoing fertility treatment.
"Do you become stressed from becoming infertile or is stress
causing infertility?" she asked.
Vellani's team noted that the association between stress and
sperm quality was weaker in men who were not seeking fertility
treatment, and who also seemed to have better sperm quality
anyway.
They concluded that "social and psychological factors"
should be considered when assessing possible causes of
infertility and addressed as part of fertility treatment.
Jensen said it's hard to tell how different the most and
least stressed men were based on the study report, but agreed
that the results are probably most relevant for men who are
going through fertility treatment, which itself is very
stressful.
"Generally, for normal men it's not important," she said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/VvUAeL
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)