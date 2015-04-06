(Corrects paragraph two to say that Greg Zoeller is Indiana
attorney general, not Illinois)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, April 2 A group of 14 state attorneys
general on Thursday asked the U.S. Congress to investigate the
herbal supplements industry after a New York probe of the
products turned up ingredients that were not listed on labels
and raised safety concerns.
The group, led by New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman and Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller, also
asked Congress to consider giving the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration more oversight of herbal supplements.
"We believe the safety and efficacy of these supplements is
a matter of deep public concern across the country," the
attorneys general said in the letter, urging "swift action."
In February, four major retailers, GNC Holdings Inc,
Target Corp, Walgreens and Wal Mart Stores Inc
, halted sales of certain supplements after being
subpoenaed by the New York attorney general. DNA tests had
failed to detect plant materials listed on the majority of
products tested.
On Monday, GNC reached an agreement with Schneiderman to
adopt more stringent testing standards than the FDA requires,
and began to resell the supplements.
A study found the products were within FDA guidelines,
Schneiderman said. GNC said tests also showed its products were
safe, pure, properly labeled and in full compliance.
The attorneys general sent their letter requesting a probe
to Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Pennsylvania Representative
Joe Pitts, chairmen of subcommittees on product safety and
health. They cited the New York probe and said researchers also
have found other problems, including high levels of lead,
mercury and arsenic in certain supplements.
The letter was signed by attorneys general from Connecticut,
District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky,
Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New York, Northern
Mariana Islands, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
The attorneys general asked the subcommittees to work with
the FDA to see whether the agency should develop enhanced
quality assurance programs and other safety requirements.
Currently, the FDA regulates dietary supplements under a
different set of rules than those covering drug products.
Steve Mister, president of the Council for Responsible
Nutrition, an industry group, said the New York attorney
general's investigation was discredited and concerns about
"alleged widespread safety issues are not true."
He said "the industry is already amply regulated on a
federal level."
