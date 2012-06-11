By Frederik Joelving
NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters Health) - Popular
cholesterol-lowering drugs known as statins might take a toll on
people's energy levels, a new study suggests.
Researchers say the potential side effect, which has yet to
be confirmed by other experiments, is a particular concern for
women. They estimate that out of 10 women taking Merck's
Zocor, also called simvastatin, four would have less energy or
feel more tired during exercise due to the drug.
Dr. Beatrice Golomb of the University of California, San
Diego, led the new research, which was published on Monday in
the Archives of Internal Medicine bit.ly/Lnc33V.
She told Reuters Health that many patients experience
fatigue after starting on a statin, but that the evidence until
now has been limited to observations.
Statins are taken by tens of millions of people. They are
generally thought to be safe drugs, but may cause muscle and
joint pain in some patients. In February, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration added warnings to the labels of Zocor, Pfizer
Inc's Lipitor and AstraZeneca's Crestor, among
others, to say they may raise blood sugar levels and could cause
memory loss.
Dr. Franz Messerli, who runs the hypertension program at St.
Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital in New York and was not involved in
the research, said the new findings caused some concern and were
not unexpected, given statins' effect on muscle tissue.
But another expert cautioned that the study had some
limitations and said patients shouldn't stop taking their
medication before talking to a doctor.
"Fatigue is reversible and not fatal," Dr. Kausik Ray told
Reuters Health by email. "Risks and benefits in absolute terms
should be discussed on a case-by-case basis."
Ray, who studies heart disease prevention at St. George's
University of London, added that in his experience, fatigue is
not a common problem with statins.
IDENTIFYING THE LINK
But Golomb countered that doctors often fail to make the
link between fatigue and statin use in their patients.
"Often it doesn't show up right away, so physicians may not
recognize the effect," she told Reuters Health.
Golomb and her colleagues used data from an earlier study of
more than 1,000 men and women who had been randomly assigned to
take either Zocor, another statin sold as Pravachol by
Bristol-Myers Squibb (also called pravastatin) or an
inactive placebo pill for six months.
The participants rated their energy levels at the beginning
of the study and again after six months on a scale from -2
("much less") to +2 ("much more"). The researchers then
constructed a combined measure of how tired the participants
felt overall and during exercise.
The findings suggested about 15 percent of statin users
would feel more tired generally or during exercise due to the
drugs, Golomb said. Both statins contributed to the effect,
which was particularly strong in women.
Neither Merck nor Bristol-Myers Squibb could provide
comments on the findings.
Studies have found that in people without heart disease, the
benefits of statins are very small at best. As a result, Golomb
said, it's worth considering potential side effects such as
fatigue before taking the drugs.
And for people on the drugs who feel more tired than usual,
it might be worth dropping them altogether if there is little
chance of benefit in the first place, she added.
St. George's Ray noted, however, that the link between the
energy measure and actual exercise was weak, questioning the
real-life importance of the results.
(Editing by Genevra Pittman, Michele Gershberg and Jan Paschal)