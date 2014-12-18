BRUSSELS Dec 18 An organism incapable of
developing into a human being is not a human embryo and may be
patented, the European Union's top court said on Thursday,
opening the door to certain stem cell patents in the European
Union.
The court made this judgement following a case brought by
U.S. company International Stem Cell Corporation in
Britain over whether it could patent processes covering the use
of human egg cells.
"The mere fact that a parthenogenetically-activated human
ovum commences a process of development is not sufficient for it
to be regarded as a 'human embryo'," the European Court of
Justice said.
The court said it left it to British judges to determine
whether the organisms used by ISCO met these criteria.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Adrian Croft)