* Patents allowed if organism can't develop into human being
* Decision marks win for International Stem Cell Corp
* 2011 EU ruling outlawed patents on research using embryos
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Dec 18 Europe's top court has
opened the door to certain stem cell patents in the European
Union by ruling that an organism incapable of developing into a
human being is not a human embryo and may be patented.
Thursday's judgment by the European Court of Justice was
made following a case brought in Britain by U.S. company
International Stem Cell Corporation over whether it
could patent processes covering the use of human egg cells.
The case is significant because three years ago the EU court
ruled that stem cell research involving human embryos could not
be patented, a decision condemned at the time by some scientists
as a "devastating" blow for medical research in Europe.
As a result of that 2011 ruling, Britain's patent office
objected to a patent application from the California-based
company.
Although work on stem cell therapies is still experimental,
researchers believe they have potential to treat a range of
diseases from Parkinson's to blindness. But rigid curbs on
obtaining patents could hobble their commercialisation.
International Stem Cell, however, uses processes based on
unfertilised human eggs and the EU court ruled that such eggs
should be excluded from the ban on embryo-derived stem cell
patents, if it was proven they could not develop into human
beings.
"The mere fact that a parthenogenetically-activated human
ovum commences a process of development is not sufficient for it
to be regarded as a 'human embryo'," the court ruled.
Parthenogenesis is the development of unfertilised eggs.
The court said it left it to British judges to determine
whether the specific cells used by the U.S. company lacked the
inherent capacity of developing into human beings and therefore
met these criteria.
Adam Cooke, a partner at law firm DLA Piper, representing
International Stem Cell, said the court's decision was "a big
step in the right direction". In addition to the patent
application in Britain, the company is also seeking patents at
the European Patent Office.
Its parthenogenetic stem cells are in pre-clinical
development for treating severe diseases of the eye, the nervous
system and the liver.
Stem cell research has long been controversial. Critics
argue that using embryonic stem cells is wrong because obtaining
these cells involves the destruction of embryos which are left
over from fertility treatment.
Scientists contend the research is justified, since the
embryonic stem cells they use are cell lines derived from
original surplus eggs that can be maintained indefinitely. While
adult stem cells are also being investigated as potential
medicines, they are less flexible than embryonic ones.
