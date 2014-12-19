LONDON Dec 19 European regulators have
recommended approval of the first medicine containing stem cells
to treat a rare condition caused by burns to the eye.
The European Medicines Agency said on Friday that Holoclar,
from privately held Italian company Chiesi, had been given a
green light for moderate to severe limbal stem cell deficiency
due to physical or chemical burns. Left untreated, the condition
can result in blindness.
Holoclar is a living tissue product made from a biopsy taken
from a small undamaged area of the patient's cornea and grown in
the laboratory using cell culture.
The recommendation by the European agency will now be sent
to the European Commission for the adoption of a decision on an
EU-wide marketing authorisation.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)