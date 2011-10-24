* Certain genes make blood clots in stents more likely

* French researchers studied 123 patients

* Researchers say more studies needed to validate findings

CHICAGO, Oct 24 People who have certain genes may be more vulnerable to forming potentially deadly blood clots shortly after a heart stent is implanted, researchers said on Monday.

The use of stents -- tiny wire mesh tubular devices that prop open diseased arteries -- has become the standard of care for restoring blood flow to the heart after blockages have been cleared.

Patients are usually given aspirin and Plavix to guard against clots, known as stent thrombosis. But clots remain a significant concern, especially during the first month after implantation.

Dr. Guillaume Cayla of the Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital in Paris led a study that analyzed genetic factors associated with early stent thrombosis, defined as clotting within the first month of implantation.

Among the 23 genetic variants investigated in 15 different genes, researchers found that three genotypes related to Plavix, chemically known as clopidogrel, and platelet function and were an independent risk factor for clotting shortly after stent implantation.

"Our study adds to the understanding of the genetic profile of patients treated with clopidogrel who are at risk of early stent thrombosis," the researchers wrote.

The study was conducted in 10 centers in France between January 2007 and May 2010. It included 123 patients who had formed blood clots within 30 days of stent implantation and had DNA samples available.

Using information about a patient's genes can help doctors better assess the risk of developing blood clots after stent implantation, but whether treatment adjustments should be made on this basis requires more research, they said.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N), Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT.N) and Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) are the leading makers of heart stents. (Reporting by Debra Sherman, editing by Matthew Lewis)