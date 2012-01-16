Jan 16 People who eat lots of
magnesium-rich foods such as leafy green vegetables, nuts and
beans have fewer strokes, according to an international analysis
covering some 250,000 people.
But the authors of the study, published in the American
Journal of Clinical Nutrition, stopped short of recommending
people take a daily magnesium supplement because their analysis
focused on magnesium in food -- and it may be another aspect of
the food that is responsible for their finding.
"Dietary magnesium intake is inversely associated with risk
of stroke, specifically ischemic stroke," wrote lead author
Susanna Larsson, a professor at the Karolinska Institutet in
Stockholm, Sweden.
The results suggest that people eat a healthy diet with
"magnesium-rich foods such as green leafy vegetables, nuts,
beans and whole grains," she added.
Larsson and her colleagues combed through research databases
spanning the last 45 years to find studies that tracked how much
magnesium people took and how many of them had a stroke over
time.
In seven studies published in the past 14 years, about
250,000 people in the United States, Europe and Asia were
followed for an average of 11.5 years. About 6,500 of them, or
three percent, had a stroke in the time they were followed.
For every extra 100 milligrams of magnesium a person ate per
day, their risk of an ischemic stroke -- the most common kind,
typically caused by a blood clot -- fell by nine percent.
The median magnesium intake for U.S. citizens included in
the analysis was 242 milligrams a day. The United States
recommends that men and women over age 31 eat 420 and 320
milligrams of magnesium daily, respectively.
Most of the studies allowed the researchers to rule out
other factors, such as family history.
But Larsson told Reuters Health in an email that she could
not say whether other aspects of what the people ate partially
or entirely explained the finding.
More in-depth studies are needed before researchers can say
that the magnesium was what actually reduced the stroke risk,
she added.
Other experts said the results were consistent with dietary
recommendations.
"It's a diet that's rich in fruits, vegetables and grains.
Those are things that have low sodium, high potassium and high
magnesium," said Larry Goldstein, director of the stroke center
at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina.
"It's again the diet per se, not any one individual
component of the diet."
SOURCE: bit.ly/AhalBY
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman at Reuters Health;
Editing by Elaine Lies and Yoko Nishikawa)