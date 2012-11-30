Nov 30 Younger adults who suffered a stroke were
often smokers or had abused drugs or alcohol, according to a
U.S. study that looked at over 1,000 patients.
Strokes are often thought of as a condition of the elderly,
but researchers said long-term changes in the heart, arteries or
and blood as a result of drug abuse or heavy drinking may put
users at higher-than-average risk earlier in life.
"Substance abuse is common in young adults experiencing a
stroke," wrote lead researcher Brett Kissela from the University
of Cincinnati in the journal Stroke.
"Patients aged younger than 55 years who experience a stroke
should be routinely screened and counseled regarding substance
abuse."
It's also possible that some drugs, particularly cocaine and
methamphetamines, may trigger a stroke more immediately,
according to S. Andrew Josephson, a neurologist from the
University of California, San Francisco, who has studied drug
use and stroke but was not involved in the study.
"We know that even with vascular risk factors that are
prevalent - smoking, high blood pressure... most people still
don't have a stroke until they're older," he added.
"When a young person has a stroke, it is probably much more
likely that the cause of their stroke is something other than
traditional risk factors."
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, close to 800,000 people in the United States have a
stroke every year, and they are the most common cause of serious
long-term disability. One study of 2007 data found that almost
five percent of people who had a stroke that year were between
ages 18 and 44.
The current study involved people from Greater Cincinnati
and Northern Kentucky who'd had a stroke before they hit 55.
The researchers reviewed medical charts for blood or urine
test results of other records of substance abuse for close to
1,200 stroke patients.
In 2005, the most recent year covered, just over half of
young adults who suffered a stroke were smokers at the time, and
one in five used illicit drugs, including marijuana and cocaine.
Thirteen percent of people had used drugs or alcohol within 24
hours of their stoke.
"The rate of substance abuse, particularly illicit drug
abuse, is almost certainly an underestimate because toxicology
screens were not obtained on all patients," said Steven Kittner,
a professor of neurology at the University of Maryland School of
Medicine in Baltimore who also wasn't part of the research.
The rate of smoking, drug use and alcohol abuse - defined as
three or more drinks per day - seemed to increase among stroke
patients between the mid-1990s and the mid-2000s.
But Kissela and his team said they can't be sure whether
more people were actually using those substances or doctors were
just getting better at testing for and recording drug abuse.
The study also can't prove that patients' drug or alcohol
use directly contributed to their strokes. It's possible, for
example, that people who abuse drugs also see their doctors less
often or engage in other risky behaviors that increase the
chance of strokes, Josephson explained.
He added that the study emphasizes the need to learn and
quickly recognizing the signs of strokes, even in young people,
since some treatments can only be used in a short window of
opportunity after the stroke.
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)