GENEVA Oct 11 The World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries on Tuesday to raise taxes on sugary drinks it blames for fuelling global epidemics of obesity and diabetes, saying this would drive down consumption.

If retail prices of sugar-sweetened drinks are increased by 20 percent through taxation, there is a proportional drop in consumption, it said in a report titled "Fiscal Policies for Diet and Prevention of Noncommunicable Diseases". (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)