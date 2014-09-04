* Pesticides, hanging, firearms most common suicide methods
* Suicide "large public health problem", more action needed
* Global suicide rates highest in people aged 70 and over
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 4 More than 800,000 people each
year worldwide commit suicide - around one person every 40
seconds - with many using poisoning, hanging or shooting to end
their own lives, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on
Thursday.
In its first global report on suicide prevention, the United
Nations health agency said some 75 percent of suicides are among
people from poor or middle-income countries and called for more
to be done to reduce access to common means of suicide.
The report found that suicides take place all over the world
and at almost any age. Globally, suicide rates are highest in
people aged 70 and over, but in some countries, the highest
rates are found among the young.
In the 15 to 29-year age group, suicide is the second
leading cause of death globally.
The WHO's director general Margaret Chan said the report was
a "call for action to address a large public health problem
which has been shrouded in taboo for far too long."
Pesticide poisoning, hanging and firearms are among the most
common methods of suicide globally, the report said, and
evidence from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the United
States and Europe shows that restricting access to these means
can help to stop people from committing suicide.
Governments should also set up national prevention plans,
the report said, noting that currently only 28 countries are
known to have such strategies.
The report found that in general, more men die by suicide
than women. In richer countries, three times as many men kill
themselves as women, and men aged 50 and over are particularly
vulnerable.
In poor and middle-income countries, young people and
elderly women have higher rates of suicide than their
counterparts in wealthy nations, the report found. And women
over 70 are more than twice as likely to commit suicide than
women aged between 15 and 29.
"No matter where a country currently stands in suicide
prevention, effective measures can be taken, even just starting
at local level and on a small scale," said Alexandra
Fleischmann, a scientist at the WHO's department of mental
health and substance abuse.
Other preventative measures include encouraging responsible
reporting of suicide in the media, such as avoiding language
that sensationalises suicide.
Early identification and management of people with mental
illness and drug and other substance abusers is also important.
"Follow-up care by health workers through regular contact,
including by phone or home visits, for people who have attempted
suicide, together with provision of community support, are
essential, because people who have already attempted suicide are
at the greatest risk of trying again," the report said.
The WHO report was published ahead of world suicide
prevention day on September 10.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)