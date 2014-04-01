WASHINGTON, March 31 Political pressures, technology problems and legal challenges have rattled the rollout of President Barack Obama's new health insurance law, the most sweeping U.S. social program since the introduction of Medicare and Medicaid in the 1960s.

With the first wave of enrollment under the Affordable Care Act coming to a close, the United States is just beginning to learn how the law affects the cost and delivery of healthcare in the United States. The effort to fix America's $2.9 trillion healthcare system will be the prime focus of the Reuters Health Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington.

The following executives and officials are scheduled to speak:

Richard Burr, U.S. senator, North Carolina

Chet Burrell, CEO of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

David Cordani, CEO of Cigna Corp

Kevin Counihan, CEO of Access Health CT

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, professor of healthcare management, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Peter Lee, executive director, Covered California

Nancy Pelosi, U.S. House Democratic leader

Marco Rubio, U.S. senator, Florida

