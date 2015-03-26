By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, March 26 The largest manufacturer of
medical devices at the center of recent superbug outbreaks in
the U.S. issued an "urgent safety notification" to health
providers on Thursday, detailing new procedures for disinfecting
the equipment and urging them to adopt the procedures "as soon
as possible."
Manufacturer Olympus Corp said in a 13-page letter
and detailed instructions for cleaning the devices, called
duodenoscopes, that a small-bristle brush required for the new
cleaning procedures would be shipped "no later than May 8."
Olympus did not directly address whether the devices are
safe to use until then and whether patients should, if possible,
postpone procedures using the devices until hospitals have
received the crucial brush. But until then, the company
recommended cleaning the duodenoscope in accordance with the old
instructions.
Duodenoscopes are flexible, lighted tubes inserted down the
throat in a procedure called endoscopic retrograde
cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). More than 500,000 ERCPs using
duodenoscopes are performed in the U.S. annually, usually to
drain fluids from pancreatic and biliary ducts blocked by
cancerous tumors, gallstones, or other conditions.
Because the devices are reusable, they are supposed to be
thoroughly cleaned after each use so pathogens are not
transferred from one patient to the next.
After seven patients at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical
Center were exposed to antibiotic-resistant bacteria apparently
spread by improperly disinfected Olympus duodenoscopes,
including two who died, federal regulators determined that
microbes could spread even when the manufacturer instructions
were followed.
The problem was the design of the instruments, regulators
determined, in particular a movable part called the elevator
that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) described as
"extremely difficult to access."
In its letter, Olympus now recommends raising and lowering
the elevator mechanism three times while the device is immersed
in a disinfectant.
In addition, an area around the elevator must be cleaned
with two different-sized brushes, one that hospitals already use
and one that Olympus will ship by May 8.
The FDA has signed off on Olympus's instructions. The agency
reiterated them in its own safety communication which it issued
before the brushes are available "so that facilities can adopt
the new high level disinfection steps immediately and begin
training" personnel.
