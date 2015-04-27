LONDON, April 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Five billion
people worldwide do not have access to safe surgery and
anesthesia, more than double previous estimates, resulting in
more deaths than malaria, AIDS and tuberculosis combined, the
Lancet Commission on Global Surgery said.
The lack of operations causes a third of all deaths
worldwide, with nearly 17 million people dying from conditions
needing surgical care in 2010, a report published by the
commission on Monday said.
The report was written by 25 leading experts in surgery and
anesthesia with contributions from more than 110 countries.
"In the absence of surgical care, common, easily treatable
illnesses become fatal," said Andy Leather, a lead author of the
report.
"The global community cannot continue to ignore this problem
- millions of people are already dying unnecessarily, and the
need ... is projected to increase in the coming decades," said
Leather, who is director of the King's Centre for Global Health,
King's College London.
Many of the worst affected countries face rising rates of
cancer, cardiovascular disease and road accidents, he added.
New estimates produced for the commission found that there
is a global shortfall of at least 143 million surgical
procedures every year, with some regions needing nearly twice as
many additional operations as others.
And a quarter of people worldwide who do have an operation
face "financial catastrophe" as a result of the costs of seeking
care, the authors said.
"Although the scale-up costs are large, the costs of
inaction are higher, and will accumulate progressively with
delay," said lead author John Meara, Kletjian Professor in
Global Surgery at Harvard Medical School, and associate
professor of surgery at Boston Children's Hospital.
"There is a pervasive misconception that the costs of
providing safe and accessible surgery put it beyond the reach of
any but the richest countries.
"But our work for this Commission clearly shows that not
only are the costs of providing these essential services lower
than might have been thought, but that scale-up of surgical and
anesthesia care should be viewed as a highly-cost-effective
investment, rather than a cost," Meara added.
The commission, which was established by the Lancet medical
journal, carried out research into the cost of scaling up access
to surgery in developing countries.
It estimated that $420 billion is needed for the 88
countries where access to surgery is weakest, to scale up to
"acceptable" levels by 2030. The countries include China, India
and South Africa.
It also estimated that the economies of developing countries
will lose an estimated $12.3 trillion between 2015 and 2030
without a major scale-up in investment in surgery.
(Reporting by Alex Whiting, Editing by Ros Russell)