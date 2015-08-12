* Music lessens need for pain medication
* Best effects seen when patients choose their own songs
* "Should be available to everyone" having an operation
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Aug 13 Listening to music before, during
and after surgery reduces patients' pain, eases anxiety and
lessens the need for painkillers, British scientists said on
Thursday.
After reviewing evidence from around 7,000 patients, the
scientists said people going for surgery should be allowed to
choose the music they'd like to hear to maximise the benefit.
But they also warned that the music should not interfere
with the medical team's communication during an operation.
"Music is a non-invasive, safe, cheap intervention that
should be available to everyone undergoing surgery," said
Catherine Meads from Brunel University, who co-led the research.
The team conducted a meta-analysis of all published
randomised trials looking at how music compares with standard
care or other non-drug interventions such as massage and
relaxation in effecting recovery of adults after operations.
The results, published in The Lancet journal, found patients
were significantly less anxious after surgery and reported more
satisfaction after listening to music. They also needed less
pain medication and reported less pain compared with controls.
While the study found listening to music at any time seemed
effective, there was a trend for better outcomes if patients
listened to music before surgery rather than during or after.
And when patients selected their own music, there was a
slightly greater reduction in pain and in use of pain relief.
"We have known since the time of Florence Nightingale that
listening to music has a positive impact on patients during
surgery, by making them feel calmer and reducing pain," said
Martin Hirsch of Queen Mary University of London, who co-led the
work. "However, it's taken pulling together all the small
studies ... into one robust meta-analysis to really prove it
works."
Paul Glasziou of Australia's Bond University said the
results held a clear message: "Music is a simple and cheap
intervention," he wrote in a comment in The Lancet. "A drug with
similar effects might generate substantial marketing."
The team now plans to follow up with a pilot scheme
introducing music at The Royal London Hospital for women having
Caesarean sections and women having hysteroscopy.
Patients will submit their playlist on a device of their
choice to be connected to a pillow with inbuilt loudspeakers,
and the researchers will then analyse the effectiveness of
rolling this out in practice.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)