Dec 20 Women who use lotions and gels to
produce a fake suntan tend to cut back on outdoor sunbathing and
use of tanning beds, with close to 40 percent who use such
products saying they limited their time in the sun, U.S.
researchers said.
The findings, published in the Archives of Dermatology, mean
that the products may be a way to convince women seeking a tan
to reduce ultraviolet (UV) radiation exposure, which is linked
to a higher risk of skin cancer, the researchers said.
"The message I give is, your natural skin color is where you
were born to be, but if you really want to be tan get it out of
a bottle," said Suephy Chen, a dermatologist at Emory University
School of Medicine in Atlanta, who worked on the study.
"Getting a tan out of a bottle is incredibly safe, whereas
getting tanned from tanning beds and lying out is not."
Chen noted that while there's still controversy among skin
doctors about whether they should be promoting any tanning
product or if the only message should be that natural skin color
is best, years of warning about cancer risks from other forms of
tanning clearly aren't getting through to younger generations.
The U.S. National Cancer Institute estimated that there were
more than 1 million new cases of non-melanoma skin cancer in
2010 in the United States, and fewer than 1,000 deaths. For the
more dangerous melanomas, 2011 was expected to see about 70,000
new cases and close to 9,000 deaths.
Researchers surveyed 415 women living on or around the Emory
University campus who ranged in age from 18 to 71, but most were
under 26. They reported how often they tanned outside or in
tanning beds, or used sunless tanners.
About half said they'd used sunless tanning lotions, gels or
spray-ons in the past year, and at least 70 percent reported
tanning in the sun. One-quarter said they'd recently used a
tanning bed.
While women who used tanning products said they were also
more likely to seek other types of tans, close to 40 percent
said they had decreased their sun exposure or use of tanning
beds because of the products.
The top reasons for using sunless tanning products were
safety and to avoid wrinkles, the researchers said. Some people
with sensitive skin may get a rash, but in general the products
are safe.
Daniel Sheehan, a dermatologist at Georgia Health Services
University in August, said that some dermatologists might
consider it a mixed message to suggest sunless tanning products
when patients really shouldn't want to tan at all.
"On the other hand, I don't think that standpoint recognizes
the reality that people really want a tanned appearance, and
many of them are going to get it one way or another," said
Sheehan, who was not involved in the study.
"We're probably better off encouraging people to pursue a
safe tan than a UV tan."
SOURCE: bit.ly/e5SbUW
