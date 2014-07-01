* Mice bred from frozen prepubescent testicle tissue
* Technique could one day be developed for human use
* Might preserve fertility of boys facing cancer treatment
LONDON, July 1 Scientists have for the first
time produced live offspring from testicle tissue that has been
cryopreserved, or deep frozen, and say a similar technique might
one day be used to preserve the fertility of boys facing cancer
treatment.
In a study published in the journal Nature Communications on
Tuesday, Japanese researchers said their experiments using mice
led to eight healthy offspring being born from sperm produced by
previously frozen and thawed testicle tissue.
"The cryopreservation of testicle tissue may be a realistic
measure for preserving fertility," the team, led by Takehiko
Ogawa of Japan's Yokohama City University Association of Medical
Science, wrote in the study.
Infertility is one of the adverse side effects of certain
types of cancer treatment, and, as cure rates for childhood
cancers are increasing, fertility has become an important
concern for patients and their families.
Freezing sperm itself to preserve it for future use is only
possible for boys who have reached puberty, so scientists have
been seeking ways of helping prepubescent boys have a chance of
producing their own children even after cancer treatment.
Ogawa and colleagues said they had previously developed an
organ culture system that can induce complete spermatogenesis -
the process by which sperm is produced by the testes - in mice.
In this latest experiment, they cryopreserved the testicular
tissues of newborn mice, either by slow-freezing or
vitrification - a specialised fast-freezing technique.
After thawing, the tissues were cultured - or grown in a lab
dish - and spermatogenesis induced. The scientists found the
thawed tissues was able to produce sperm just as efficiently as
comparable unfrozen sperm tissue.
The team then used micro-insemination - where sperm is
deposited directly into immature egg cells - with tissues that
had been cryopreserved for more than four months.
This lead to eight offspring in total, they said, and the
offspring grew healthily and were also able to reproduce.
"This strategy presents a potential method for preservation
of fertility but will require further work before it can be
translated into humans," Ogawa's team wrote.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)