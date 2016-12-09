Kraft Heinz, Oprah form JV to develop new line of food products
Jan 25 Heinz ketchup maker Kraft Heinz Co and media mogul Oprah Winfrey said on Wednesday they would form a joint venture to develop a new line of food products in the United States.
Dec 9 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued warning letters to four tobacco manufacturers for selling flavored cigarettes labeled as cigars, the agency said on Friday.
The companies - Swisher International Inc, Cheyenne International LLC, Prime Time International Co and Southern Cross Tobacco Co Inc - are selling the products under brands such as "Swisher Sweets", "Cheyenne", "Prime Time" and "Criss-Cross" in various youth-appealing flavors such as grape, wild cherry and strawberry. (bit.ly/2hc2wkt)
The Tobacco Control Act, which was signed into law in 2009, banned cigarettes containing candy or fruit flavors, to reduce the likelihood of smoking and addiction to tobacco in youth. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican tequila giant Jose Cuervo will seek to raise over $706.5 million in a delayed initial public offering, with Singaporean investment firm Temasek Holdings taking a 20 percent piece of the offer, according to an investor presentation seen on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.