* Legal experts rehearse arguments likely to be made before
WTO
* Complainants challenging Australia's tobacco packaging
rules
* Case is crucial in firms' fight against anti-tobacco laws
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, July 10 In a dry run of one of the
biggest legal battles in public health, an advocate for
Australia's tobacco policies has delivered seemingly strong
rebuttals of objections likely to be mounted in a landmark case
at the World Trade Organization.
Two top academic lawyers presented the arguments at the
Graduate Institute in Geneva, a stone's throw from the WTO,
where Ukraine, Cuba, Honduras and the Dominican Republic are
trying to overturn Australia's radical tobacco packaging law.
Australia introduced the law late last year, requiring
cigarette packs to be uniformly dark brown, emblazoned with
health warnings, and with the name of the product printed in a
standardised small font, with no colours or logos.
Its defence at the WTO is widely seen as the crucial battle
that the tobacco companies must win if they want to halt the
advance of anti-tobacco laws globally, which the World Health
Organization says will result in a "brave new world of tobacco
control".
Legal experts present at Tuesday's academic debate said the
arguments were likely to be similar to the ones deployed when
the case is litigated behind closed doors at the WTO.
"What is the core of this dispute is banning all trademarks
on the pack," said Joost Pauwelyn, a leading expert on WTO
disputes, who has advised Ukraine in the WTO dispute but said he
was speaking in his own capacity.
"Do you really believe that this will stop young people
starting to smoke? Will it make it easier for people to quit
smoking? The trademark on the pack, is that something that
starts people smoking?" asked Pauwelyn.
His opponent, Benn McGrady, a Georgetown professor who has
advised the World Health Organization on plain packaging, said
Australia had not in fact banned the use of trademarks.
"Trademarks are permitted on these packs. What is not
permitted is a trademark other than a word. So for example a
sign, a symbol, a colour, some other design element."
Pauwelyn noted the WTO rules on intellectual property said
trademarks should not be "encumbered" without justification.
McGrady said the rules set a low bar for justification,
requiring only "a rational relationship" between the policy and
its objective, and the WTO did not expect explicit proof that
plain packaging would improve public health, partly because the
results would not be known for years.
IS AUSTRALIA GOING TOO FAR?
Pauwelyn said that, traditionally, trade disputes over
tobacco boiled down to the question of whether a government was
overly restricting trade to achieve its health goals.
"The big question is, given the health objective of
Australia, is the trade or the intellectual property impact of
plain packaging really needed, or is Australia going too far
without contributing to health protection?"
McGrady said Pauwelyn was mixing up the WTO rules. While WTO
members are barred from overly restricting trade in the pursuit
of particular policy goals, they are not barred from overly
restricting intellectual property rights.
And Pauwelyn conceded that Australia would be within its
rights to simply ban tobacco outright, which McGrady said would
be much more restrictive of trade.
Pauwelyn said he was surprised to hear that intellectual
property had less protection than trade opportunities.
"I always thought it was the opposite, if anything. When you
are looking at private rights held by people, they've invested a
lot of money in this, far more so than trade opportunities. You
can't just take those away. That may be a misunderstanding."
But McGrady pointed out that the WTO is an agreement between
governments and does not confer any rights on private actors.
Australia's plain packaging laws were based on
recommendations in the WHO's Framework Convention on Tobacco
Control (FCTC), which came into force in 2005.
WTO rulings have been guided by similar treaties in the
past, since WTO law is not interpreted in isolation, and
rejecting the Australian rules would turn that principle on its
head, which would be "quite a shock", McGrady said.
"I tend to think it would be challenging for the
complainants in these disputes to succeed," he said.