NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The World
Medical Association, representing more than ten million
physicians, has adopted guidelines to treat transgender people
in ways that respect their choices and rights and do not
question their sexuality, the global group said.
Delegates in the group from nearly 60 national medical
associations adopted a blueprint on how to treat transgender
people at a meeting on Sunday in Moscow, the WMA said in a
statement.
The guidelines recognize that being transgender is not a
disorder and explicitly reject "coercive treatment or forced
behavior modification," the statement said.
The move responds to a need to provide transgender people
with healthcare that accounts for their individual choices and
rights, WMA Secretary General Otmar Kloiber told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
In the past, some treatment of transgender people has
occurred with disregard for their unique needs "and often this
has happened with the participation of the physician," he said.
Based in France, the WMA represents 112 member associations
worldwide from Nigeria to Cuba and the United States.
Earlier this year, the Council of Europe, a human rights
watchdog, called on 47 countries to protect the rights of
transgender people, abolish medical procedures needed to change
legal gender and make transgender-specific healthcare
accessible.
In order to have desired gender legally recognized by the
government, most countries in Europe require transgender people
to undergo genital removal surgery and sterilization, be
diagnosed with a mental disorder and get divorced if married.
Worldwide, transgender people comprise about one in every
30,000 people, according to an estimate cited by the Center for
Excellence for Transgender Health at the University of
California, San Francisco.
A 2014 Amnesty International estimate tallied up to 1.5
million transgender people across the European Union.
