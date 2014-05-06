CHICAGO May 6 Genome pioneer J. Craig Venter is
teaming up with a unit of United Therapeutics Corp to
develop pig lungs that have been genetically altered to be
compatible with humans, a feat that, if successful, could
address the urgent need for transplant organs for people with
end-stage lung disease.
Venter's privately held company Synthetic Genomics Inc on
Tuesday said it has entered a multiyear deal with United
Therapeutics' Lung Biotechnology Inc to develop the so-called
humanized pig organs.
The venture is intended to advance United Therapeutics'
efforts to develop replacement organs grown in genetically
altered pigs. According to the companies, about 400,000 people
in the United States die each year from various forms of lung
disease, and only 2,000 people are saved with a lung transplant.
Prior efforts to use animal organs in people in need of a
transplant, known as xenotransplantation, have failed because of
differences in the genome that caused organ rejection and blood
clots.
"Our new collaboration with Synthetic Genomics is huge for
accelerating our efforts to cure end-stage lung disease,"
Martine Rothblatt, chairman and chief executive officer of
Silver Spring, Maryland-based United Therapeutics, said in a
statement.
Humans, pigs and most other mammals share about 90 percent
of the same genes. What Venter's team will do is to determine
which aspects of the pig genome need to be altered to make
porcine lungs compatible with humans, avoiding the rejection
response that occurs even in human-to-human transplants.
"We're going to start with generating a brand new
super-accurate sequence of the pig genome, and then go through
in detail and compare it to the human genome," Venter, the
founder and chief executive of Synthetic Genomics Inc, said in a
telephone interview.
"The goal is to go in and edit, and where necessary, rewrite
using our synthetic genomic tools, the pig genes that seem to be
associated with immune responses," said Venter, who is best
known for his role in mapping the human genome over a decade ago
and who created synthetic life in 2010.
"We want to get it so there is no acute or chronic
rejection," he said.
Venter's team is tasked with editing and rewriting the pig
genome and providing the United Therapeutics group with a series
of altered cells. United Therapeutics will take those cells and
transplant them into pig eggs, generating embryos that develop
and are born with humanized lungs.
If all goes well, Venter thinks his team will be able to
deliver the cells in a few years. Testing the humanized organs
in clinical trials to ensure they are safe in people will take
many more years.
Lungs are the hardest organ to transplant because they are
so delicate in structure, Venter says. So, if the team succeeds
in developing humanized pig lungs, hearts and kidneys from these
animals may also prove to be suitable for human transplantation.
As part of the agreement, Lung Biotechnology will take a $50
million stake in La Jolla, California-based Synthetic Genomics,
which also will receive royalties and milestone incentives from
the development and commercialization of the organs.
Venter admits that just five years ago, the venture would
have sounded like science fiction. But several research teams
are working on the use of genetically altered pig body parts to
help improve the supply of transplant organs.
Last week, researchers at the National Heart, Lung, and
Blood Institute reported at the American Association for
Thoracic Surgery meeting in Toronto that they grafted a
genetically altered pig heart into the abdomen of a baboon and
kept it functioning, aided by the baboon's natural heart, for
more than a year.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)