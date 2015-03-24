LONDON, March 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Over the
next 35 years, multidrug-resistant tuberculosis will kill 75
million people and could cost the global economy a cumulative
$16.7 trillion - the equivalent of the European Union's annual
output, a UK parliamentary group said on Tuesday.
If left untackled, the spread of drug-resistant TB superbugs
threatens to shrink the world economy by 0.63 percent annually,
the UK All Party Parliamentary Group on Global Tuberculosis
(APPG TB) said, urging governments to do more to improve
research and cooperation.
"The rising global burden of multidrug-resistant TB and
other drug-resistant infections will come at a human and
economic cost which the global community simply cannot afford to
ignore", economist Jim O'Neill said in a statement.
O'Neill, a former chief at investment bank Goldman Sachs,
was appointed last year by British Prime Minister David Cameron
to head a review into antimicrobial resistance.
The bacteria that cause TB can develop resistance to drugs
used to cure the disease. Multidrug-resistant TB fails to
respond to at least isoniazid and rifampicin, the two most
powerful anti-TB drugs, according to the World Health
Organization (WHO).
The UK parliamentary group's cost projections are based on a
scenario in which an additional 40 percent of all TB cases are
resistant to first-line drugs, leading to a doubling of the
infection rate.
The WHO said last year multidrug-resistant TB was at "crisis
levels", with about 480,000 new cases in 2013.
It is a manmade problem caused by regular TB patients given
the wrong medicines or doses, or failing to complete their
treatment, which is highly toxic and can take up two years.
The group urged governments to set up a research and
development fund, target investments into basic research and
increase support for bilateral TB programmes.
"We need better tools to deal with this new threat, but
since TB primarily affects the poorest and most vulnerable in
society, there is little commercial incentive to develop new
drugs," said Nick Herbert, co-chairman of the APPG TB.
The fight against TB, the world's second deadliest
infectious disease after HIV, is also hampered by a lack of an
effective vaccine, the APPG TB said.
The only TB vaccine, BCG, protects some children from severe
forms of TB - including one that affects the brain - but is
unreliable in preventing TB in the lung, which is the most
common form of the disease.
TB, which spreads through the coughs and sneezes of an
infected person, killed 1.5 million people worldwide in 2013,
according to the WHO.
(Reporting By Astrid Zweynert, editing by Alisa Tang)