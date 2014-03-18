LONDON, March 18 Cases of tuberculosis are
falling in Europe but a failure to properly diagnose and treat
dangerous drug-resistant strains of the contagious disease means
it is far from under control, health experts said on Tuesday.
Every day, almost 1,000 people across the 53 countries of
the World Health Organisation's (WHO) European region fall sick
with TB, and multidrug-resistant (MDR) and extensively
drug-resistant (XDR) TB pose a serious risk to the goal of
eliminating it by 2050, the experts said.
Data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and
Control (ECDC) and the WHO's regional office showed that
drug-resistant TB strains affect at least 76,000 people in the
region. But more than half are not properly diagnosed and only
one in every three patients is successfully treated.
At 25 percent, the treatment success rate for XDR TB
patients is even lower.
Treating even regular TB is a long process. Patients need to
take a cocktail of antibiotics for six months and many fail to
complete the treatment - fuelling growing drug resistance.
"We must reach all patients, not only half of them and 'half
the way'", said Zsuzsanna Jakab, the WHO's regional director for
Europe.
She said there was now an urgent need for new anti-TB
medicines with shorter and more effective treatment courses that
patients would be more able and more likely to stick to.
Often mistakenly seen as a disease of the past, TB has over
the last decade developed into one of the world's most alarming
public health threats with the emergence of drug-resistant or
"superbug" strains that can't be treated even with numerous
drugs.
Of all infectious diseases worldwide, only HIV - the human
immunodeficiency virus that causes AIDS - kills more people.
Once known as the "white plague" for its ability to render
its victims skinny, pale and feverish, TB causes night sweats,
persistent coughing, weight loss and blood in the phlegm or
spit. It is spread through close contact.
Drug-resistant TB is a manmade problem and has developed
because regular TB patients were either being given the wrong
medicines or the wrong doses, or because they were not
completing their treatment.
The WHO, which declared TB a global emergency in 1993, says
up to 2 million people worldwide may be infected with
drug-resistant strains by 2015.
Marc Sprenger, director of the Stockholm based ECDC which
monitors disease in the European Union, said treating regular
and MDR TB successfully was the only way to stop more dangerous
and more highly resistant strains from developing.
"If we are not able to diagnose and treat patients with
multidrug-resistant tuberculosis early and successfully, this
not only puts patients' lives at risk but also paves the way for
XDR TB," he said in a statement as the new data were published.
The WHO European Region comprises 53 countries, with a
population of nearly 900 million people. The ECDC/WHO data
showed an average annual 5.0 percent decline in TB incidence
across the region over the last decade.
