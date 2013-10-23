* WHO says many TB cases in marginalised groups are missed
* Contagious disease spreads easily but is hard to treat
* Care, treatment for drug resistant TB under-resourced
* $7 to $8 bln a year needed to get TB under control by 2015
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Oct 23 Cases of people infected with
tuberculosis and the number of deaths from it fell in 2012, but
progress on controlling the contagious lung disease is under
threat from growing drug resistance.
In its annual report on tuberculosis, the World Health
Organisation said the world was on track to meet U.N. goals for
2015 of reversing TB incidence and cutting the death rate by 50
percent compared to 1990.
Yet around 3 million people with TB are being missed by
health systems, and "superbug" drug-resistant strains of the
bacterial infection are putting progress at risk.
"Far too many people are still missing out on care and are
suffering as a result," said Mario Raviglione, the WHO's
director of the Global TB Programme.
"They are not diagnosed, or not treated, or information on
the quality of care they receive is unknown."
TB is often seen as a disease of the past, but the emergence
over the past decade of strains that can not be treated with
existing drugs has turned it into one of the world's most
pressing health problems.
Of all infectious diseases, only HIV - the human
immunodeficiency virus that causes AIDS - kills more people than
TB.
In 2012, an estimated 8.6 million people developed TB and
1.3 million died from the disease, including 320,000 deaths
among HIV-positive people, according to Wednesday's WHO report,
down from 8.7 million cases and 1.4 million deaths in 2011.
Raviglione said insufficient resources for TB were at the
centre of all the hurdles to further progress. The WHO says $7
to $8 billion a year is needed for a full response to the global
TB epidemic by 2015, and there is a funding shortfall of some $2
billion a year.
WEAK LINKS
Many TB programmes do not have the capacity to find and care
for people in hard-to-reach groups - such as the homeless, the
poor, and the marginalised, who often live outside any formal or
state health system.
Weak links in what health experts call the "TB chain"
-connecting proper detection and diagnoses to quality treatment
and care - lead to people in these groups being missed.
The WHO estimates that 75 percent of the 3 million missed TB
cases are in just 12 countries, with South Africa, Bangladesh,
India and Pakistan among them.
On the issue of multi-drug resistant TB (MDR-TB), the WHO
report said the problem was not only that the links in the chain
were weak, but that links were not even there.
The U.N. health agency estimates that 450,000 people fell
ill with MDR-TB in 2012 alone, with China, India and Russia
worst affected, followed by another 24 other countries.
More worrying, around 16,000 MDR-TB cases reported to WHO in
2012 were not put on treatment, with long waiting lists
becoming a increasing problem.
Raviglione said it was unacceptable that increased rates of
diagnosis were not matched by more access to MDR-TB care.
"We have patients diagnosed but not enough drug supplies or
trained people to treat them," he said.
Grania Brigden, a TB adviser for the international medical
charity Medecins Sans Frontieres, said the failure to improve
rates of diagnosis and treatment for drug-resistant TB is being
paid for in lives.
"The horrific scale of preventable suffering and death
caused by the spiralling drug resistant TB crisis must spur
governments, donors and WHO to mobilise the political will and
secure the funding ... to tackle this deadly epidemic head on,"
she said.
The WHO's report is based on data from a total of 197
countries and territories that collectively have more than 99
percent of the world's TB cases.
