LONDON Oct 22 Multi drug-resistant tuberculosis
remains at crisis levels, with about 480,000 new cases this
year, and various forms of lung disease killed about 1.5 million
people in 2013, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on
Wednesday.
In recent years, the emergence of multi drug-resistant TB --
a manmade problem caused by regular TB patients being given the
wrong medicines, the wrong doses, or failing to complete their
treatment -- has posed an increasing global health threat.
About 9 million people contracted tuberculosis during the
year and about 3.5 percent of those had a strain that was to
some extent drug-resistant -- cases that are much harder to
treat and have significantly poorer cure rates, it said.
"There are severe epidemics in some regions, particularly in
Eastern Europe and Central Asia," the U.N. health agency said in
its annual assessment of the global burden of TB, noting that in
many places, the treatment success rate is "alarmingly low".
Furthermore, extensively drug-resistant TB, which is even
more expensive and difficult to treat than multi drug-resistant
strain, has now been reported in 100 countries around the world.
Once known as the "white plague" for its ability to render
its victims skinny, pale and feverish, TB causes night sweats,
persistent coughing, weight loss and blood in the phlegm or
spit. It is spread through close contact with infected people.
Of all infectious diseases, only the human immunodeficiency
virus (HIV) that causes AIDS kills more people than TB.
The Geneva-based agency also warned that a lack of funding
is hampering efforts to combat the global epidemic.
An estimated $8 billion is needed each year to be able to
tackle the disease fully, it said, and an annual shortfall of
about $2 billion means that is not possible for now.
However, efforts to better diagnose and treat the lung
disease are beginning to pay off, the WHO said, noting such
progress has saved an estimated 37 million lives since 2000.
While "a staggering number of lives are being lost to a
curable disease", the WHO said the TB death rate fell by 45
percent since 1990 and the number of people developing TB is
declining by an average of 1.5 percent a year.
