CHICAGO, March 23 As many as 32,000 children
worldwide become sick each year with a drug-resistant "superbug"
strain of tuberculosis, according to new estimates by U.S.
researchers that for the first time quantify rates of this
difficult-to-treat form of TB.
Overall, as many as 1 million children become sick with TB
each year, about twice the number previously thought, and of
these, only a third of the cases are ever diagnosed, the study
found.
"A huge proportion (of children) are suffering and dying
from TB unnecessarily," said Helen Jenkins of Brigham and
Women's Hospital's Division of Global Health Equity, the lead
statistician on the study published on Sunday in the Lancet.
The findings, published as part of a special theme issue of
Lancet to commemorate World TB Day on March 24, offer the
clearest picture yet of the global burden of tuberculosis among
its youngest victims, and for the first time estimate the burden
of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis or MDR-TB.
"Despite children comprising approximately one quarter of
the world's population, there have been no previous estimates of
how many suffer from MDR-TB disease," said Dr Ted Cohen, also of
the Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital, and a
co-author on the paper.
For decades, researchers had largely ignored tuberculosis
infections in young children, in part because children are less
likely to transmit the disease than adults.
TB infections are especially hard to diagnose in children
because the infection looks different in children than adults.
The disease is caused by bacteria that typically attacks the
lungs and is often spread through the air when people who have
an active infection cough.
"In kids, you are much more likely to have TB disease in
other parts of the body, not necessarily in the lungs," Jenkins
said. Even when children do have TB in their lungs, there are
fewer TB pathogens present, "making kids with TB invisible" to
current diagnostic methods, she said.
To arrive at their estimates, Jenkins and colleagues scoured
publicly available databases and devised a way to correct for
chronic underreporting of TB in children.
"What we found was that whereas previous estimates for the
total number of TB cases in kids were about half a million, when
you account for (underreporting) in your estimates, it's more
like 1 million children develop active TB disease every year,"
she said.
The World Health Organization estimates that 8.6 million
people developed TB in 2012 and 1.3 million died from the
disease. According to the WHO, half a million people became sick
with dangerous superbug strains of tuberculosis in 2012, it
estimates that up to 2 million people worldwide may be infected
with drug-resistant TB by 2015.
Keeping track of TB rates in children is important for two
reasons, Jenkins said. First, children with drug-sensitive forms
of TB generally respond very well to treatment.
Second, because TB disease develops very quickly in
children, often within weeks of exposure, finding an infected
child can offer key clues about TB transmission within a
community.
"That's telling you you've got some kind of system failure
going on there," Jenkins said.
She said the findings illustrate the need for better methods
of collecting data on childhood TB, including better diagnostics
and more systematic data collection.
