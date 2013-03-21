March 21 If it's streaming sunshine outdoors and
the sunscreen isn't handy, do as ladies in the past once did and
grab an umbrella for shade, researchers say.
According to a U.S. study published in JAMA Dermatology, any
fully-functioning handheld umbrella can block more than
three-quarters of ultraviolet (UV) light on a sunny day. Black
ones do even better, blocking at least 90 percent of rays.
"The umbrellas blocked between 77 percent and 99 percent of
UV radiation," wrote Suephy Chen and colleagues at Emory
University in Atlanta.
Noting that umbrellas are widely used for shade in parts of
Asia - up to 45 percent of women in China - as well as the
Middle East, the researchers decided to see how well regular
umbrellas actually blocked UV light.
So they collected 23 working umbrellas - no fabric tears
allowed - from people at their medical school. On a sunny
morning they used UV devices to measure radiation just under
each umbrella's fabric, and by the nose of the person using it -
and then compared this to umbrella-less radiation readings.
All but one of the umbrellas was a standard, handheld rain
umbrella. The other was a travel sun umbrella.
The sun umbrella blocked more than 99 percent of UV rays.
Regular umbrellas worked well too, blocking at least 77 percent
of UV light - and more, if the umbrella was darker coloured.
"In addition to sunscreen, I often encourage people to
engage in other sun-protection measures," said Brundha
Balaraman, a dermatology researcher at the Washington University
School of Medicine in St. Louis.
These include wearing wide-brimmed hats and sun-protective
clothing, she said.
"These are all great alternatives in situations where it may
be impractical to apply sunscreen adequately...every one to two
hours," added Balaraman, who was not involved in the study.
Golfers and people traveling to warm climates may especially
benefit from carrying around a standard umbrella, said
Balaraman.
But, she acknowledged, "It's a little more challenging to
convince people to use umbrellas on a daily basis."
