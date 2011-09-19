* Health advocates sought more specific targets
* Diseases like cancer, diabetes kill 36 mln people yearly
By Debra Sherman and Lewis Krauskopf
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 19 World leaders risk
their own economic stability if they don't tackle killers like
cancer and diabetes in concert with the industries that impact
public health, according to a high-level United Nations meeting
on chronic disease.
The General Assembly session on noncommunicable diseases,
taking place on Monday and Tuesday, is only the second such
meeting in U.N. history to focus on global health, after
nations came together to address the AIDS epidemic 10 years
ago.
But their task is arguably more difficult and complex,
drawing up a global action plan to fight killers such as heart
disease, cancer, diabetes, mental illness and respiratory
disease, many of which are linked to choices regarding diet,
tobacco, alcohol and exercise.
They need cooperation from companies that make food, drug
and tobacco products, as well as employers that may have
environmentally hazardous workplaces.
"Our collaboration is more than a public health necessity.
Noncommunicable diseases are a threat to development," U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told the meeting on Monday. "NCDs
hit the poor and vulnerable particularly hard, and drive them
deeper into poverty."
Expectations going into the meeting had already been
lowered, as wealthy nations and global corporations were
unlikely to accept a financial hit in the near-term to help
fund and promote the initiatives among poorer nations.
On Monday, the General Assembly adopted a declaration
recognizing the economic and social burdens imposed by chronic
disease, without setting specific goals to reduce their impact.
Recommendations include promoting healthier diets and
tobacco-free workplaces.
IMPORTANT START
Members of the health community said the effort was an
important start nonetheless.
"We are going to be faced with a virtual tsunami if we
don't intervene now." Dr. John Seffrin, chief executive of the
American Cancer Society, told Reuters ahead of the meeting.
While that "tsunami" has already begun to swell with the
rising ranks of patients, Seffrin said it will get much worse
over time without a major global intervention.
"If we don't, it will have a dramatic negative impact, not
just on global health, but on economies," he said.
Chronic diseases kill more than 36 million people a year
and are projected to cost the global economy nearly $47
trillion in the next 20 years, according to the World Economic
Forum. The number of deaths could accelerate to 52 million per
year in that time, according to the World Health Organization.
While often thought of as diseases of the rich world --
linked to living on fatty, sugary foods, little exercise and
too much alcohol and tobacco -- NCDs now disproportionately
affect people in poorer nations. More than 80 percent of NCD
deaths are among people in low and middle income countries.
One of the biggest question marks remains the role of major
tobacco and food companies, whose products have already come
under fire in western countries for playing a role in rising
rates of obesity and respiratory disorders.
Seffrin said the food industry and major drugmakers would
likely cooperate.
"They will step up to the plate and will be responsible
corporate citizens and follow up with practices to improve
access to quality food and nutrition," he said.
"Tobacco is the only renegade industry. They put profits
over peoples' lives. I don't anticipate they'll do anything
positive."
(Writing by Michele Gershberg)