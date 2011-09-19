* Health advocates sought more specific targets
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 19 World leaders risk
economic damage if they do not tackle killers like cancer and
diabetes in concert with the industries that affect public
health, a high-level U.N. meeting on chronic disease heard.
The General Assembly session on noncommunicable diseases on
Monday and Tuesday is only the second such meeting in United
Nations history to focus on global health, after nations came
together to address the AIDS epidemic 10 years ago.
"Our collaboration is more than a public health necessity.
Noncommunicable diseases are a threat to development," U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told the meeting. "NCDs hit the
poor and vulnerable particularly hard and drive them deeper
into poverty."
Chronic diseases kill more than 36 million people a year
and will cost the global economy nearly $47 trillion in the
next 20 years, the World Economic Forum says. The number of
deaths could rise to 52 million per year in that time,
according to the World Health Organization.
Nations face a difficult and complex task in drawing up a
global action plan to fight heart disease, cancer, diabetes,
mental illness and respiratory disease -- many of which are
linked to choices about diet, tobacco, alcohol and exercise.
They need cooperation from companies that make food, drug
and tobacco products, as well as from employers that may have
environmentally hazardous workplaces.
Expectations going into the meeting already had been
lowered, as wealthy nations and multinational corporations were
unlikely to accept a financial hit in the near term to help
fund and promote the initiatives among poorer nations.
On Monday, the General Assembly adopted a declaration
recognizing the economic and social burdens of chronic disease,
without setting specific goals to reduce their impact.
Recommendations included promoting healthier diets,
tobacco-free workplaces, access to cancer screening programs
and breast-feeding for about six months from birth, as well as
encouraging alliances to discover new medicines.
IMPORTANT START
Members of the health community said the effort was an
important start nonetheless.
"It brought a lot of attention to noncommunicable
diseases," said Professor K.M. Venkat Narayan, a public health
professor at Emory University in Atlanta, who attended the
meeting.
"What is missing is a commitment to action ... Everybody is
talking about what they have done so far. They are not talking
about what needs to get done and what it will take."
Ann Keeling, chairwoman of the NCD Alliance, an umbrella
organization for health groups, said governments should use the
momentum from the summit to seek "ambitious targets to curb the
epidemic."
While often thought of as diseases of the rich world --
linked to fatty, sugary foods, little exercise and too much
alcohol and tobacco -- NCDs now disproportionately affect
people in poorer nations. More than 80 percent of NCD deaths
are among people in low and middle income countries.
"It's a positive that the U.N. has dedicated a conference
to noncommunicable disease," Chris Viehbacher, chief executive
of French drugmaker Sanofi told Reuters in an interview in New
York. "The first thing that had to be done is to get away from
this mind-set, this belief, this prejudice almost if you like,
that it's all around communicable disease."
The WHO said on Sunday poorer countries could introduce
measures to prevent and treat millions of cases of cancer,
heart disease, diabetes and lung disease for as little as $1.20
per person per year.
One of the biggest question marks is the role of major
tobacco and food companies, whose products have already come
under fire in western countries for playing a role in rising
rates of obesity and respiratory disorders.
Dr. John Seffrin, chief executive of the American Cancer
Society, told Reuters ahead of the meeting that the food
industry and major drugmakers would likely cooperate.
"They will step up to the plate and will be responsible
corporate citizens and follow up with practices to improve
access to quality food and nutrition," he said.
"Tobacco is the only renegade industry. They put profits
over peoples' lives. I don't anticipate they'll do anything
positive."
